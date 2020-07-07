Check Out These 'The Show Must Go On!' Masks and More, Benefiting Acting for Others and Fleabag Support Fund

By Andrew Gans
Jul 07, 2020
 
The design features an amalgam of iconic branding from 16 West End productions.
The Theatre Support Fund + has designed a reusable face mask utilizing their "The Show Must Go On!" logo to benefit those in the theatre industry experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The design is an amalgam of the iconic title treatments of 16 West End productions: & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda the Musical, SIX, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Prince of Egypt, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked.

Other The Show Must Go On! merchandise includes a T-shirt, notebook, mug, badge, and tote bag.

To purchase any of the items, visit TheatreSupportFund.

