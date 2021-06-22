Check Out These Theatre Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in 2021

The virtual offerings, led by professional artists, can be enjoyed from the comfort of one's own home.

Summer is usually reserved for lakeside musicals, productions in the woods, and spending time out of school while still learning about theatre. But as the nation slowly reopens, many theatre companies are offering students the opportunity to continue learning from home.

Check out these summer camps that are presented online that kids can enjoy from the comfort of home. Camps are presented in order of start date.

New 42

Via remote learning platforms, New Victory Teaching Artists will facilitate live, interactive digital sessions designed to engage kids in an active exploration of the forms of dance they will see. In addition, the company is bringing dance to students around the city. “For us at New 42 it wouldn’t be summer without New Victory Dance, our annual series made absolutely free for NYC summer schools and camps...we will be visiting students in communities across the city supporting teachers and camp counselors to help connect and engage kids with the city's vibrant contemporary dance offerings,” said President and CEO Russell Granet. Sessions are ongoing for students in grades K-12. For more information, click here .

Smuin Center for Dance

While most of the courses here skew towards adult learners, several of them allow teens to join in the education. Workshops are offered in a variety of styles, including jazz, Broadway, and tap. Students should have some experience with dance before signing up for a class, although there are basic courses for adults. Classes are ongoing. For more information, click here .

A Class Act NY

Broadway Boot Camp returns with stage favorites and industry workers who will provide a digital educational experience in a fun, safe, and supportive environment. Camps run weekly, each one offering private lessons, workshops, Q&As and more. Instructors and guests include Morgan Weed, Alex Boniello, Joe Carroll, Cheech Manohar, and Caitlin Kinnunen. Sessions begin June 28, with courses aimed at ages 8-20 for various skill levels. Click here for more information.

Virtual Camp Arena Stage

Camp Arena Stage offers morning and afternoon half-day two-week camps for ages 8–15 that run Monday through Friday. Session 1 begins June 28 with Session 2 kicking off July 12 and Session 3 on July 26. Courses cover a broad spectrum of disciplines, including theatre, dance, music, media, visual arts, and writing. Campers will select their classes upon enrolling and can register for more than one camp. For a full schedule, click here . To register for sessions, click here .

Atlantic Theater Company

The Atlantic Acting School returns with classes this summer, with the option to mix and match sessions throughout July and August. Classes are offered in the morning and afternoon, Monday through Friday. Sessions will help kids ages 5-7, 8-11, and 11-15 develop their skills as performers while making theatre friends from around the country and beyond. Click here for more information.

Camp Broadway

MyMainstage virtual theatre camp is a unique, fully online, song-and-dance-filled enrichment program for theatre-loving kids ages 10-17. Inspired by their in-person camp, Mainstage, the sessions are taught by a team of New York theatre pros and includes 20 hours (Monday through Friday) of interactive classes in singing, dancing, acting, and related activities delivered online to aspiring performers in the comfort of their own home. Sessions begin in July for students ages 10-17. For more information, click here .

TADA! Musical Theater

TADA! Musical Theater presents upbeat small group classes and private lessons right in your living room. Courses focus on acting, singing, dancing, and interacting with new co-stars over Zoom. Week-long musical theatre intensives are offered for ages 4–5, 6–7 and 8–9, starting every Monday July 5 throughout the month of July. Click here for more information.

George Street Playhouse

This exploratory performing arts experience is geared towards youth between the ages of 5-18. The programming is designed to stretch students' imaginations as they develop theatre skills through all original plays and musicals. All classes are taught by professional theatre artists and are ideal for students with or without theatre experience, culminating in a virtual showcase for family and friends. Classes begin July 12. Click here for more information.

Broadway Workshops

The New York City training center goes virtual this summer with a series of online, week-long workshops. First up is the Vocal Intensive (ages 13–19) July 5, offering students a chance to dig deeper into their connection to their vocal audition pieces and build on their acting and dance skills; a second session begins July 13. Broadway Workshops also presents its famed EXCEL program online with a session for ages 8–14 beginning July 19, and a session for ages 13–19 beginning July 26 (a second session kicks off August 2). For more information and registration, click here .