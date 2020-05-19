Check Out These Time-Warped Broadway Poster Redesigns

By Nathan Skethway
May 19, 2020
 
Ever wonder what imagery might have decorated the outside of Richard Rodgers Theatre had Hamilton been written and staged in the 1970s?
Time Warped Posters_Graphic_HR.jpg

Like all design, the style of Broadway's iconic show posters goes through phases. With each decade, a new type of design becomes the next trend, influencing the next ten years or more of Broadway artwork. The original posters and Playbill covers for some of your favorite shows tend to give away the era in which the show took place, but have you ever wondered what some of those show posters might have looked like if they had been designed during a different time period?

From transplanting Hamilton into the 1970s to introducing killer Patrick Bateman to the decadence of the 1920s, Playbill re-imagines eight show posters swapped into different decades.

The Phantom of the Opera Playbill - Opening Night, Jan 1988
From 1988....
Phantom 10s copy.jpg
....to the 1910s.
American Psycho Playbill - Opening Night
From 2016....
American Psycho 20s copy.jpg
....to the 1920s.
<i>Hadestown</i> Playbill - Opening Night
From 2016....
Hadestown 40s copy.jpg
....to the 1930s.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch Playbill - Opening Night
From 2014....
Hedwig 40s copy.jpg
....to the 1940s.
Rent Playbill - Opening Night
From 1996....
Rent 50s.jpg
....to the 1950s.
