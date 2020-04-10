Check the Statuses of Broadway Shows During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Here are updates from shows during the extended closure of the New York theatre scene.

Broadway is currently scheduled to remain dark through June 7 (what was supposed to be the day of the 74th Annual Tony Awards). As the hiatus—which officially began March 12 as mandated by Governor Andrew Cuomo—continues, we're keeping an eye on how the extended closures impacts shows.

Below is a list of shutterings, postponements, cancellations, and scheduling updates.

SHOWS THAT HAVE POSTED UPDATES (in alphabetical order):

Beetlejuice

STATUS: Closed

Scheduled to play its final performance June 6 at the Winter Garden, the musical has effectively closed early during the temporary Broadway closure.

Birthday Candles

STATUS: Postponed

Noah Haidle’s play, starring Debra Messing and presented by Roundabout Theatre Company, was scheduled to begin previews April 2, but will now open in the fall at the American Airlines Theatre. Exact new dates for the Vivienne Benesch-helmed production will be announced later.

Caroline, or Change

STATUS: Postponed

The Broadway revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner’s musical, starring Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke, was originally set to begin previews at Studio 54 March 13. The Roundabout Theatre Company production will now open in the fall at a date to be announced.

Flying Over Sunset

STATUS: Postponed

The Lincoln Center Theater premiere was postponed on the date of its first preview. The new musical by director James Lapine, composer Tom Kitt, and lyricist Michael Korie, will instead open in the fall at LCT at a date to be announced.

Hangmen

STATUS: Closed

The Martin McDonagh play was suspended during previews and later closed. Performances began February 28 at the Golden Theatre ahead of what was to be a March 19 opening.

How I Learned to Drive

STATUS: Postponed

Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning drama has been postponed; Manhattan Theatre Club aims to present the play on Broadway as part of its 2020–2021 season. The revival was scheduled to begin March 27 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, reuniting original director Mark Brokaw, and stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

STATUS: Closed

The Edward Albee revival, directed by Joe Mantello and starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, was suspended during previews and later announced it would not resume. The run began March 3 and was scheduled to open April 9.



