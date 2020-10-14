Check the Statuses of Upcoming Broadway Shows During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Here are updates from yet-to-open shows during the extended closure of the New York theatre scene.

On October 9, The Broadway League announced that Broadway theatres will remain dark through at least May 30, 2021, an extension from the previously slated January re-opening. As the hiatus—which officially began March 12 as mandated by Governor Andrew Cuomo—continues, we're keeping an eye on how the extended closures impacts shows.

Below is a list of shutterings, postponements, cancellations, and scheduling updates.

SHOWS THAT HAVE POSTED RECENT UPDATES:

October 13, 2020

Flying Over Sunset

STATUS: Postponed (again)

The Lincoln Center Theater premiere was postponed on the date of its first preview, with a planned return for fall 2020, then spring 2021, and now fall 2021. The new musical comes from director James Lapine, composer Tom Kitt, and lyricist Michael Korie.

October 12, 2020

A Christmas Carol

STATUS: Returning

The Jack Thorne adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol aims to return to Broadway during the holiday season in 2021 at a theatre to be announced. In addition, the production intends to tour the United States.

October 9, 2020

MJ

STATUS: Postponed (again)

MJ, the Michael Jackson bio-musical, will now begin in fall 2021 after planning to start previews March 8, 2021, at the Neil Simon Theatre. The production was previously scheduled to open August 13 earlier this year.

The Music Man

STATUS: Postponed (again)

The revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, has pushed back its opening to 2022. Originally slated to begin in the fall, the production then aimed to begin April 7, 2021, at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. Jerry Zaks will direct, with choreography by Warren Carlyle.

The rest are listed in alphabetical order, some having previously announced new dates that are now affected by the shutdown extension:

American Buffalo

The revival, starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss, was in rehearsal when Broadway shuttered. The Neil Pepe-directed production announced its intention to return to the Circle in the Square Theatre March 21, 2021, but new dates will have to be scheduled due to the shutdown extension.

Birthday Candles

Noah Haidle’s play, starring Debra Messing and presented by Roundabout Theatre Company, was scheduled to begin previews April 2. Following an initial postponement to this fall, the production is now scheduled to open in the fall of 2021 at the American Airlines Theatre. Exact new dates for the Vivienne Benesch-helmed production will be announced later.

Caroline, or Change

The Broadway revival of Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner’s musical, starring Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke, was originally set to begin previews at Studio 54 March 13. The Roundabout Theatre Company production then hoped to open in spring 2021 but will now have to reschedule again due to the extension.

Diana

In previews when Broadway went dark, the musical about the People's Princess aimed to open at the Longacre Theatre May 25, 2021—after it is released on Netflix. With the shutdown, dates will have to be shifted again.

How I Learned to Drive

Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning drama was postponed in April; Manhattan Theatre Club wanted to present the play on Broadway as part of its 2020–2021 season, but as there now effectively will not be such a season, new dates will have to be announced. The revival was originally scheduled to begin March 27 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, reuniting original director Mark Brokaw and stars Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse.

The Minutes

The Steppenwolf Theatre production of The Minutes, which was set to officially open March 15, played its final performance March 11 while still in previews. Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, the play planned its return to Broadway for the week of March 1, 2021, but that timeline will have to change.

Plaza Suite

The revival, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, was scheduled to begin March 13 at the Hudson Theatre ahead of an April 13 opening. The production announced it would run March 19, 2021, through July 18 at the Hudson Theatre, but the schedule will have to shift due to the shutdown.

Sing Street

Scheduled for a March 26, 2020, opening, the Off-Broadway musical transfer announced that it is now eyeing a premiere in the 2021-2022 season.

Take Me Out

The Second Stage production of Take Me Out, starring Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Patrick J. Adams, was pushed back to begin previews on Broadway March 22, 2021, at the Helen Hayes Theater. Now, the calendar will have to be rescheduled again.

There are also a few shows that were not able to open prior to the showdown and have yet to confirm any future plans:

Company

The gender-flipped revival of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical had begun previews March 2 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with Tony winners Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuPone as Joanne.

The Lehman Trilogy

The 163-year saga of The Lehman Brothers by Stefano Massi was in previews at the Nederlander Theatre in a production directed by Sam Mendes that had already been seen Off-Broadway and in the West End.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Rob McClure managed eke out a few previews as the beloved nanny in this movie musical adaptation at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The show features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick.

Six

The new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss was set to open at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre the night Broadway shut down.

