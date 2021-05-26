Checking In With… A Strange Loop Obie Winner Elijah Caldwell

Caldwell will be part of Travis Moser's Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt next month at The Green Room 42.

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway continues, Playbill is reaching out to artists to see how they are physically and creatively responding to a changed world.

The series continues with Elijah Caldwell, who was seen in the ensemble of the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop. In 2020 he and the entire cast and creative team of that Michael R. Jackson musical received a Special Citation from the Obie Awards. The actor made his New York professional debut at Town Hall in Broadway’s Rising Stars, and he has also performed at The Cutting Room, 54 Below, and Birdland. Caldwell will be part of Travis Moser's Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt June 12 at 7 PM at New York's The Green Room 42. For tickets to the in-person evening, which also features Lillian Andrea De Leon, Jack Bartholet, and music director Drew Wutke, click here.

Checking In With… Freestyle Love Supreme's Aneesa Folds

What is your typical day like now?

My day is filled with creating art. This honestly has not changed from almost a year-and-a-half ago. I teach. I sing. I play piano. I dance. I am filled with joy. A blessing, I think.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?

I love The Read and, recently, The Upshaws. It's not for everyone. I am very tapped into my Blackness these days.

During this time of reflection and re-education regarding BIPOC artists and artistry, particularly in the theatre, what do you want people (those in power, fellow actors, audiences) to be aware of? What do you want them to consider further?

We are not a monolith. If you do not have your education—Google is free. You can go get it. Doing the work is continuous.

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation and/or the current unrest?

Keep going—if making art feels healthy for you. Continue to create! Doing art saved my life during the pandemic.

How, if at all, are you keeping your creative juices flowing? Has that been helpful to you?

I wrote an EP. I took acting class (shout out to Matthew Corozine Studio). I took voice lessons (hey, Mike Ruckles). I kept busy. Also, therapy.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?

I am... I am not talking about that yet... however, it encompasses my first degree. ;)

How do you feel about returning to live performances?

I am ready. I have a couple coming up this summer. Green Room... Paper Mill with Broadway's Kathryn Allison.

What would you say to audience members who may be feeling uneasy about returning to the theatre?

What is right for someone else may not be right for everyone else. However, let's follow the CDC guidelines and the Green Room's as well!

What organization would you recommend people learn more about or donate to during this time of change?

Broadway for Racial Justice.

READ: Checking In With… Come From Away Star De'Lon Grant