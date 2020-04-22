Checking in With… Come From Away Tony Nominee Jenn Colella

toggle menu
toggle search form
Special Features   Checking in With… Come From Away Tony Nominee Jenn Colella
By Andrew Gans, Ruthie Fierberg
Apr 22, 2020
 
The new feature series catches up with Broadway favorites during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to some of our favorite artists to see how they are coping with the self-isolation on a daily basis, both physically and creatively.

The series continues with Jenn Colella, who was nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for her passionate performance as airline pilot Beverley in the international hit musical musical Come From Away. The actor, who won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for that performance, has also impressed Broadway audiences in productions of Urban Cowboy, High Fidelity, Chaplin, and If/Then. Among her numerous other theatrical credits are leading roles in Peter Pan, Angels in America, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Company, Sylvia, and Victor/Victoria.

READ: Checking in With… Tony, Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Winner Rita Moreno

Chilina Kennedy and Colella
Chilina Kennedy and Colella

What is your typical day like now?
My typical day begins quite early because I'm living with a five year old. I get up and find a sunny spot in the living room and meditate with headphones on for 20 minutes while Henry begins his schoolwork. After an hour or so of homeschooling (I've become a math teacher?!), we have a break and go outside to play baseball or soccer. Chilina [Kennedy] has many talents and cutting hair happens to be one of them, so I have a badass haircut that I couldn't rock in the normal day-to-day. Chilina is also a fantastic cook, and she feeds us delicious meals all day long. (I clean.) Chilina is also teaching Henry and me French, so that's yet another bonus of being quarantined with Ms. Kennedy.

Be gentle with yourself. Keep the voice in your head as positive and kind as you can.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?
The show I've enjoyed watching the most is the mini-series Unorthodox on Netflix. Chilina and I are now watching Shtisel, another fabulous Netflix show. I am reading Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself by Joe Dispenza. He combines quantum physics, neuroscience, brain chemistry, and genetics to show you, the reader, that you are not doomed by your genes and hardwired to be a certain way for the rest of your life. This time in our history feels like a genuine opportunity for a major reset, so I am working diligently to change old patterns that are no longer serving me.

Colella and Henry
Colella and Henry

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation?
My advice for those struggling with isolation is to focus on things that feel like self-care. From a hot bath, to listening to an album from beginning to end, to making a list of all of the friends who enhance your life and reaching out to them. Be gentle with yourself. Keep the voice in your head as positive and kind as you can. Limit the amount of news you watch.

How are you keeping your creative juices flowing?
I've been teaching some master classes in acting (and on kindness) online, and that helps keep my creative juices flowing. I was also fortunate enough to be a part of a week-long reading of a new musical via Zoom! That experience was both trippy and exciting. Recently I've become active on Cameo, a wonderful app wherein fans can reach out to me directly and request a happy birthday message or a pep talk or a dirty joke. It's been awesome to feel like I'm connecting with people and sharing positivity during this tough time.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?
I am working on a new musical, but we've been asked to keep it quiet for now. I long for the day when I can return to my favorite place to create, the rehearsal room. In the meantime, most of the work I'm doing is on myself, and I'm finding there's plenty there to keep me busy.

READ: Checking in With… Aladdin Star Telly Leung

Inside Playbill's Feature Photo Shoot with Come From Away

Inside Playbill's Feature Photo Shoot with Come From Away

19 PHOTOS
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Cast of Come From Away photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Nine original cast members of Come From Away photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Three new cast members Alex Finke, Jim Walton, and De'Lon Grant, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
The Ladies: Q. Smith, Sharon Wheatley, Alex Finke, Petrina Bromley, Astrid Van Wieren, and Jenn Colella, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Alex Finke, Astrid Van Wieren, and Q. Smith, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
The Gentelmen: Jim Walton, Caesar Samayoa, Geno Carr, Joel Hatch, De'Lon Grant, and Chad Kimball, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Joel Hatch, Geno Carr, De'lon Grant, Jim Walton, Chad Kimball, and Caesar Samayoa, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Q. Smith and Astrid Van Wieren, who play Hannah and Buelah, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Q. Smith and Astrid Van Wieren, who play Hannah and Beulah, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Jim Walton and Sharon Wheatley, who play Nick and Diane, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.