Checking In With… Darlene Love, Star of Hairspray, Leader of the Pack, Carrie, More

The rock-and-roll icon will play New York's The Town Hall December 18.

This week Playbill catches up with Darlene Love, who has appeared on Broadway in Hairspray, Grease, Leader of the Pack, and Carrie. The famed singer's Billboard hits include “He’s a Rebel,” “The Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” “Wait ‘Til My Bobby Gets Home,” “He’s Sure the Boy I Love,” and the holiday classic “Christmas Baby Please Come Home,” and she has been seen on screen in New Girl, all four Lethal Weapon films, Nunsense, Holiday Rush, Ghostwriter, Change of Habit, Another World, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, and nearly 30 appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman. In 2011 Love was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The rock-and-roll icon will offer a concert evening at New York's The Town Hall December 18 at 8 PM entitled Darlene Love: Home for the Holidays. For ticket information, click here.

What is your typical day like now?

I’ve been laying low at home for the past year or so due to COVID and have taught myself to Zoom and FaceTime to do interviews and keep in touch with family and friends.

What can audiences expect from the upcoming Town Hall concert?

I’m so thrilled to be performing to live audiences again. I plan on singing all of my Phil Spector holiday classics along with a few of my rock-and-roll hits with my fabulous band and singers. Should be a magical evening!

What would you say to audience members who may be feeling uneasy about returning to live performances?

I understand your concerns. I was a little hesitant to return to the stage due to COVID, but I’m taking all the proper precautions by getting vaccinated and then the booster. I’m hopeful that I’ll be in good hands.

You've performed on Broadway several times. Do you have a favorite Broadway experience? If so, what made that one so special?

Performing in Hairspray as Motor Mouth Maybelle was one of all-time favorite experiences, and then to open for The Tonys this year for Marc Shaiman was a delight.

During this time of reflection and re-education regarding BIPOC artists and artistry, particularly in the theatre, what do you want people (those in power, fellow artists, audiences) to be aware of? What do you want them to consider further?

That all artists should be compensated equally regardless of their color, race, and gender.

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation and/or the current unrest?

Teach yourself to Zoom or FaceTime with family and friends. I began to suffer from cabin fever living out in the woods in upstate New York and not leaving my house for over a year. It helps to connect with others and keep yourself busy.

What, if anything, did you learn about yourself during the past year-and-a-half that you didn't already know?

I've learned I have a lot of patience when there’s nothing to do … I’m always on the go and used to traveling and keeping busy. On the positive side, the pandemic allowed me to decompress and spend lots of quality time with my husband. For the first time in years, we even put up a Christmas tree last year. I’m usually on the road traveling and don’t have time, so that was nice.

How will you be spending the holidays this year?

I plan on having a nice quiet Christmas at home with my husband. My kids usually travel to New York from L.A. to visit, but due to COVID, that has all changed. I’ll prepare a nice dinner (yes, I love to cook), and we’ll snuggle on the couch and watch movies.

What organization would you recommend people learn more about or donate to during this time of change?

The Salvation Army is a wonderful organization that helps families during this time of year and 365 days, too.

