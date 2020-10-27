Checking In With… Girl From the North Country Star Kimber Elayne Sprawl

"Black Americans have stories that need to be told. We have experiences and thoughts that most people aren't privy to."

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to artists to see how they are physically and creatively responding to a changed world.

The series continues with Kimber Elayne Sprawl, who plays Marianne Laine in the critically acclaimed new musical Girl From the North Country, currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. On Broadway, Sprawl has also been seen in A Bronx Tale The Musical and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and she played Rafiki in the national tour of Disney's The Lion King.

What is your typical day like now?

My typical day is whatever I want it to be! Sometimes it’s structured where I put myself on a rigorous schedule, packed with working out, creating my own projects, reading, etc. Other days, I just chill, enjoying my leisure.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?

I would recommend the book Ask And It Is Given by Esther and Jerry Hicks, and for a fun read I really enjoyed The Street by Ann Petry. For TV shows, I would definitely say Fleabag and I May Destroy You. Always The Daily or Small Doses for a good podcast.

During this time of reflection and re-education regarding Black artists and artistry, particularly in the theatre, what do you want people (those in power, fellow actors, audiences) to be aware of? What do you want them to consider further?

I think the biggest thing everyone should remember, whether you're in power, an actor, or an audience member, is that nobody has justice until we all have justice. Black Americans have stories that need to be told. We have experiences and thoughts that most people aren't privy to. So take the time to listen and self educate.

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation and/or the current unrest?

I would tell someone struggling with the isolation to practice meditation. I think that this is the perfect time to center yourself and find out what your purpose is, what you really want from this life. My mantra is "One day at a time. Everything happens for a reason. Breathe."

How, if at all, are you keeping your creative juices flowing? Has that been helpful to you?

I am keeping my creative juices flowing by taking up new skills. I'm directing and producing. It's helpful because I'm finding power in a powerless situation where I'm still able to practice my own art.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?

I've been working on several projects! Check out: #ToBeBlack at The Public Theater and this music video with Girl From the North Country.

What organization would you recommend people learn more about or donate to during this time of change?

I work with Individual Harlem, Swing from Home, and Broadway for Biden—all of which can prepare you for the upcoming election and provide you with ways to get involved and take action!

