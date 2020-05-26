Checking In With… Jagged Little Pill Star Derek Klena

The new feature series catches up with Broadway actors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to some of our favorite artists to see how they are coping with the self-isolation on a daily basis, both physically and creatively.

The series continues with Derek Klena, who plays Nick Healy in the acclaimed new musical Jagged Little Pill and has also been seen on Broadway in Anastasia, The Bridges of Madison County, and Wicked. Off-Broadway he starred in Dogfight at Second Stage and the revival of the cult classic musical Carrie.

What is your typical day like now?

First, coffee! I like to have the TV on in the morning while I’m checking emails and getting ready for the day. Usually ESPN, but more CNBC these days. Recently I was in California visiting with my fam, as well as trying to soak up some of that Cali sunshine. I have also had the opportunity to teach some amazing aspiring performers virtually over the past couple months. Seeing these students doing what they love and support each other, despite the level of hardship everyone is facing, has been so inspiring.

We are not alone in this. Don’t be afraid to reach out to those you love for support.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?

Ozark, The Great, Killing Eve, The Last Dance (Michael Jordan documentary), Watchmen, Top Chef, Normal People.

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation?

The entire world, quite literally, has been at a stand-still, and though that fact is daunting at times and we are all dealing with our own differing circumstances, it has reminded me that we are not alone in this. Don’t be afraid to reach out to those you love for support.

How are you keeping your creative juices flowing?

Exploring some screenwriting.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?

Not at the moment.

