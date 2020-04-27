Checking in With… Original Rent Star Adam Pascal

The new feature series catches up with Broadway favorites during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to some of our favorite artists to see how they are coping with the self-isolation on a daily basis, both physically and creatively.

The series continues with Adam Pascal, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Roger in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent. He was most recently seen on stage as Harold Hill in 5-Star Theatricals’ production of The Music Man, and he also played a limited engagement as Edward Lewis in the Broadway production of Pretty Woman. The actor, who possesses a soaring rock tenor, has also played leading roles in Broadway's Something Rotten!, Disaster!, and Memphis.

What is your typical day like now?

Wake up late, usually around 11. Twelve step meeting at noon. Clean the house after breakfast. Dishes, laundry, etc. Record Cameos for fans. Teach usually two to three people a day. Exercise at some point. Cook dinner. Spend hours trying to find something to watch. Start and stop one horrible movie after another. Eventually resign myself to watching My 600-Lb. Life, which is what I wanted to watch in the first place. Spend hours trying to fall asleep. Repeat.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?

The Expanse, Seinfeld, Mindhunter, Joe Rogan's podcast (minus the comedians and MMA fighters), Ricky Gervais' podcast, Sam Harris' podcast, My 600-Lb. Life.

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation?

Avoid anything spoken, written, drawn, pixelated, referred to, thought about, or conceived of by Donald Trump. Seriously.

How are you keeping your creative juices flowing?

I’m not. That’s OK, you know. My focus is to literally keep my blood flowing and avoid becoming the star of the next episode of My 600-Lb. Life.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?

Nope.

