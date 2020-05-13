Checking in With… SIX Star Samantha Pauly

The new feature series catches up with Broadway actors during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to some of our favorite artists to see how they are coping with the self-isolation on a daily basis, both physically and creatively.

The series continues with Samantha Pauly, who plays Katherine Howard in the eagerly awaited new Broadway musical SIX, which had been scheduled to officially open at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre the same day New York theatres went temporarily dark. Pauly, who is making her Broadway debut, played the title role in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Evita, earning an Evening Standard Theatre Award for her performance. She starred in the national tour of Bat Out of Hell and has also been seen in regional productions of Honeymoon in Vegas, Godspell, Hairspray, Elf, and Beaches.

What is your typical day like now?

I'm trying to keep it as normal as possible and have some semblance of a schedule for my own sanity. I let myself sleep as late as I want to, but I'm usually up by 10 AM at the latest. I bought a decent amount of workout equipment so I can work out regularly, I watch the news and eat breakfast, and then do whatever else I need to accomplish that day. Sometimes it's interviews like this. Other times it's making a video for a project. During quarantine I've been posting a song a day to my Instagram via requests from fans and friends. So that gives me regularity as well because I try and get it done and posted by the same time every day. I watch a lot of TV, wear a lot of sweatpants, and do a lot of talking to my dog.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?

I really loved Little Fires Everywhere—I finished it so quickly, and the end of the series just destroyed me. The other day I started watching Mrs. America on Hulu, which has some truly incredible acting. I have a stack of books I need to break into at some point as well.

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation?



Know that this is all only temporary, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Don't get me wrong, I have good days and bad days. I cherish the good days, but when I have bad days I also allow myself to have those feelings. Don't feel like you have to be super productive every day, or at all, just because you see other people doing things. What we're experiencing is unprecedented, and there is no right way to feel or get through it. There will be an end, so try to stay positive and know that good things will come.

How are you keeping your creative juices flowing?

Like I said, I'm doing a song a day on my Instagram (@sampauly). I've taken requests from people in my DMs, and some songs I know and others I don't. It keeps me busy, but it's also allowed me to work on things other than SIX. I've already been with the show for about a year, so it's nice to sing some other things and also learn new songs, too! I like to color, so I got some markers and coloring books from Amazon. I also went on Amazon and got a UV light and a gel nail polish kit so I can start giving myself manicures at home (highly recommend).

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?

Just waiting for SIX to come back to Broadway! We will return. We will come back, ready to go. We miss each other terribly and can't wait to get back on stage and party with the rest of the Queendom!

