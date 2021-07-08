Checking In With… The Phantom of the Opera's Janinah Burnett

toggle menu
toggle search form
Interview   Checking In With… The Phantom of the Opera's Janinah Burnett
By Andrew Gans
Jul 08, 2021
 
"We must shed our collective cloaks of that which seems comfortable or traditional and step into the garden of possibility and abundance."
Janinah Burnett
Janinah Burnett

As Broadway begins to reopen its theatres, Playbill is reaching out to artists to see how they are physically and creatively responding to a changed world.

The series continues with soprano Janinah Burnett, who appears in the ensemble and covers the role of Carlotta in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera, which will resume performances at the Majestic Theatre October 22. The artist made her Broadway debut in Baz Lurhmann’s La Bohème and subsequently joined the Metropolitan Opera, where she has appeared in productions of Carmen, La Bohème, Parsifal, Le Nozze di Figaro, La Rondine, The Enchanted Island, Iphigénie en Tauride, Elektra, and Manon. Burnett's other roles in over 25 cities around the world include Bess in Porgy and Bess, Violetta in La Traviata, Donna Anna and Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Norina in Don Pasquale, Sophie in Der Rosenkavalier, Marguerite in Faust, Leïla in Les Pêcheurs de Perles, Pamina in Die Zauberflöte, and Micaëla in Carmen.

Checking In With… A Strange Loop Star Larry Owens

Backstage at<i> Phantom</i> with Janinah Burnett and Maree Johnson
Backstage at Phantom with Janinah Burnett and Maree Johnson

What is your typical day like now?
On a typical day, I rise early, do some sort of work out involving a HIIT training followed by a long walk in the park. When I return, I work at the computer sending emails, business marketing, research, etc. When that’s finished, it’s usually evening and time to wind down by cooking something wonderful in my air fryer given to me by my great friend and badass stagehand Kristina Miller. While I eat my delicious meal, I usually watch one of my favorite Avengers movies or a great series like Godfather of Harlem.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?
I wholeheartedly recommend Eartha Kitt’s autobiography Alone with Me. While this book is out of print and one may have to search to find this gem, it is so worth the search! In this book, Ms. Kitt candidly speaks of coming of age in life and in the entertainment business. She also chronicles her experience of being blacklisted and placed on the CIA watch list for speaking out for those in need. I was not only educated by her words in this book but motivated by her sacrifice as an artist activist in whose faithful footsteps I walk.

Janinah Burnett cover art

How, if at all, are you keeping your creative juices flowing? Has that been helpful to you?
My creative juices have been gushing! When the shutdown first began, I started a Balcony Concert Series, in which I sang songs from my balcony once or twice a week for my neighbors and in honor of first responders. I included a potpourri of music that inspired me and that I believed would inspire my audiences. The concerts truly lifted me and reignited the fire of my artist spirit. I posted the concerts online to share with the world with the hopes of inspiring and uplifting everyone who watched.

In addition, I finished my ultimate passion project: the release of my debut music recording, entitled Love the Color of Your Butterfly. A seamless fusion of jazz and classical music genres, Love the Color of Your Butterfly is truly an enormous gift that I lovingly embraced with the abundance of time given us.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?
In 2014 I created a multimedia theatrical production entitled I, Too Sing America: An Artistic Lament for the Fallen, featuring imagery, art song, spirituals, jazz, and spoken word. I, Too Sing America begins with a recitation of names of African Americans who have fallen due to social injustice that unfortunately increased each time we presented the production. The show was scheduled to be presented at Hampton University in the fall of 2020; however, given the circumstances of the pandemic, we had to pivot and create a virtual presentation. Additionally, due to the mournful deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd, we added their names to the recitation of those lamented. The virtual platform allowed for my colleagues Kenneth Overton, Rashad Raymond Moore, James Davis Jr., and I to not only enhance multimedia elements of the presentation, but offer further context to how and why we created the project through an intimate engagement with the audience and students. With the help of some awesome new colleagues, video designer Kris Kirkwood and sound designer Jonathan Robertson, the show evolved into a compelling “virtual” theatrical presentation.

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation and/or the current unrest?
To anyone struggling during this time, I encourage you to find ways to be of service. We can do so much for others in creative and beautiful ways, and this gets us out of our own heads and into the heart of the community that needs us. Simple things like a phone call to someone you care about or a grocery store run for a neighbor in need can make so much of a difference.

Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_30th_Anniversary_2018_25_Janinah_Burnett_Scott_Jacobs_HR.jpg
Janinah Burnett and Scott Jacobs Joseph Marzullo/WENN

During this time of reflection and re-education regarding BIPOC artists and artistry, particularly in the theatre, what do you want people (those in power, fellow actors, audiences) to be aware of?
This world is more open and connected than we think, and we all win by being inclusive. Our beloved arts evolve through storytelling. The more we embrace those with cultures, hues, desires, and passions different than our own, we allow for groundbreaking stories to animate and contribute to the fullness and evolution of the world of art! The truth is that there is a plethora of BIPOC people available and more than qualified to do jobs in theatre, and our inclusion allows for the whole of society to benefit from the beauty of visionary storytelling. We must shed our collective cloaks of that which seems comfortable or traditional and step into the garden of possibility and abundance.

What do you want them to consider further?
We are currently witnessing an explosion of cross pollination between varying disciplines in the arts. I am thrilled that doors are opening for artists to stretch and create works beyond where we’ve been allowed to go before. It is now welcomed universally for artists of varying disciplines and mediums to cross barriers of separation artistically to create works that are unified. I believe that this artistic revolution can be just the process we look toward to find and discover ways to be more inclusive and break barriers of separation among us.

How are you feeling about returning to live performances?
I long to be on the stage sharing the gift of storytelling through song, and I cannot wait to light up the stage once more! To that end, I’d like us all to do so carefully and compassionately while embracing necessary precautions to observe the utmost safety for performers, theatre and venue personnel, and audiences alike.

Checking In With… Jose Llana, Star of The King and I, Here Lies Love, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Flip Through 21 of the Original Costume Sketches for The Phantom of the Opera

Flip Through 21 of the Original Costume Sketches for The Phantom of the Opera

Associate costume designer Sam Fleming narrates the secrets behind Maria Björnson’s Tony-winning costumes.

29 PHOTOS
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Costume_Sketches_12_HR.jpg
“When Carlotta comes out of the wings, she takes up almost the entire stage all by herself as divas did back then,” says Fleming. ”[Her skirt] is probably six feet wide. Piangi, when he goes over to take her hand, he’s trying not to step on her skirt. There’s these hand-sewn faceted flat glass jewels called lochrosens and she’s just covered in them—also cabachons. We have a full-time sticher on the show [for repairs].”
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Costume_Sketches_15_HR.jpg
“There are so many jokes within Phantom that are inside jokes about opera,” Fleming says. “It’s like How to Torture Your Tenor 101. [Maria] makes him climb the elephant with like 75 pounds of gear on in a 12-foot cape. Opera tenors, like divas, are never happier than when they have a huge costume so no one can get near them. But he mostly spends the scene carrying the cape around instead of getting to leave it all spread out on the stage.”
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Costume_Sketches_10_HR.jpg
“The Madame Giry character in the little novelette is actually an usher. And she’s working at the opera, and she lives on the tips from the Phantom,” says Fleming of the book that inspired the musical. “She’s very protective of him because she only has one good black dress—which most poor ladies did back then—and it’s starting to crumble because it’s silk. She needs a new dress and she’s frantic that she won’t be able to work at the opera unless she has her own black dress. When people sort of try to ask her stuff about him, she won’t give them any information because she’s being very protective of him because that’s her only source of income. Madame Giry as a ballet mistress is completely different from the one in the book, but she still has that one black dress. She’s very severe.”
Marilyn Caskey and John Cudia in <i>The Phantom of the Opera</i>
“She wears a chatelaine on her skirt; she’s supposed to have two keys on it. One of them is to the room whre the ballet shoes are stored since they were so valuable. The other one is the key to the reception room where the ballerinas were allowed with their chaperone, which Madame Giry is supposed to represent, to receive gentlemen visitors after the show. What they really wanted to do is see [the ballerinas’] legs because it was completely verboten. Madame Giry’s job, of course, is to make sure that nothing else happened because what good is a pregnant ballerina to you?” Joan Marcus
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_Degas_HR.jpg
“What Maria had told us about the Degas girls is that she really preferred the statue of ‘The Little Dancer,’” she says. “The ones that [director] Hal [Prince] likes are the ones that are in Degas’ paintings of ballerinas backstage, for their skirts are all much fuller. We do it like the statue as opposed to the sketch here.”
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Costume_Sketches_19_HR.jpg
“Andre is the artistic one and Firmin is the financial one so they make a good yin-yang combination,” she says. “Andre’s suit is velvet and Firmin’s is a much plainer wool. Andre has much fancier brocade on his lapels; Firmin has plain file. Firmin’s vest is much less interesting; Andre’s, of course, is fancy. Andre’s wig is more curly and artistic looking. Firmin’s hair is slicked back. And see how he has the little red nose? They’re saying he was originally conceived as a sloppy drunk—and it’s usually not played that way anymore.”
Howard McGillin and Julie Hanson in <i>The Phantom of the Opera</i>
“There are a whole lot of people on planet Earth who want to take credit for it being a half mask instead of a full mask. Maria, of course, cause it’s in her sketches that way, she says, oh no, it was my idea. Michael Crawford [the original Phantom] insisted it was his idea that he asked for it and then she changed it,” Fleming recalls. “But actually what happened is he wanted it on the other side. After she saw a run through, she realized it really did need to be on that side, so she was happy for that input. But he didn’t actually ask for it to be a half mask instead of a full mask. That was her idea all along. He should be half monster, half Valentino, which is why the side of his face is so made up. So he looks kind of like a silent movie era actor with all that very stylistic, a little too perfect makeup kind of thing.” Joan Marcus
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Costume_Sketches_14_HR.jpg
“Another reason to take a look at the novelette: For all of his cruelty and immaturity, The Phantom is supposed to be the most elegant thing onstage. His suit is made of silk. So it has this sort of nice, luminescence onstage. The fit, of course, always has to be like paint. He’s the most sort of athletic person onstage, too. He has all these long extensions with his arms, dance-related movements, crawling around on the floor.”
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Costume_Sketches_13_HR.jpg
“In the book, it mentions how he is very popular with the local artisans, like the guy who’s his tailor. The hat slouching down, he would only go out to get to the tailor’s just before closing time when it was dusk with his hat pulled really low. So the cape and the hat are very much described in the book because he’s hiding basically.”
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Costume_Sketches_07_HR.jpg
“Christine in her [silk] negligee is supposed to be fairly risqué because he’s been watching her get dressed and undressed for months apparently. And that he steals her basically in her nightgown. And that she sort of looks frail and defenseless,” Fleming explains.
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.