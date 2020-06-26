Checking In With… Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's Jessica Rush

Rush has temporarily relocated to La Jolla with husband and fellow actor Eric Anderson and their daughter Elliot.

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to some of our favorite artists to see how they are physically and creatively responding to a changed world.

The series continues with Jessica Rush, who plays Rhonda in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rush, who is married to fellow actor Eric Anderson, has also been seen on Broadway in Summer, Dear Evan Hansen, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, and Jersey Boys. Her touring credits include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and Mamma Mia!. With Cara Cooper, Rush created the Broadway Baby Mamas group as a way of connecting with other mothers who are juggling showbiz and parenthood. Since then, the group has grown to include over 200 women.

What is your typical day like now?

My typical day looks very different, that's for sure. For one, my daughter Elliot and I are in La Jolla, where my husband was doing a show. Right away, having outdoor space and lovely weather has been such a huge and beneficial change. Whereas before my day would start with getting Elliot on the bus to school and then easing into the day with coffee and the Today Show, we are full throttle from the get go...'cause that's 5.5 for you. I take some time first thing to watch Cuomo and answer emails and give some attention to social media for my podcast, and then I home school Elliot for a couple of hours until lunch. The afternoon is when I'm able to hopefully get a run and shower in, and then it's dinner/bath/bedtime. Once she is down, Eric and I watch something, but I'm in bed by 10:30 at the latest these days… I wouldn't have even finished the show at that point three months ago! I'm finding that it's difficult to accomplish everything… I miss my subway commute and the time I had at the theatre to have head space for myself.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?

For me, I like documentaries and crime shows—give me some Dateline or Law & Order, or reality shows that I don't have to focus on, particularly during this time, whereas my husband loves movies, thrillers, and very avant-garde stuff… We struggle sometimes to find common ground with the little time we have to watch something. We just binged Unorthodox—that was fantastic. We also revisit The Office or New Girl when we want to laugh and feel a bit lighter. As for books, there's been a shift in my list in light of all that is happening in our world. As I'm working to become actively anti-racist and listening to my Black friends and co-workers, I've recently begun Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad, and am following the 28 day journaling that accompanies it. The rest of my list is on back order, which is good! Lots of us are realizing we can and should be doing more. Before that I'd just finished Untamed by Glennon Doyle, and I loved it. I love her. People should also check out her book, Love Warrior. Time to read is somehow, still, escaping me… I can count on one hand the books I've read since August 2014—that would be when Elliot was born. Ha!

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation?

I can only imagine how much of a struggle it is to be alone right now. Or feel alone even if you're with others in your space. I've struggled with anxiety for several years now, and I've found that taking time to meditate first thing helps me set the tone for the day. And medication. I find myself vacillating between wishing I could do what I wanted, veg out in front of the TV, take naps, read more—all the things I see my friends posting who don't have children, but also, being so thankful that I do have Elliot. She keeps me very present and light. She's thrilled to have us both home all the time, as she's never known a time where one of us wasn't on a show schedule; she gets to eat dinner with us every night. As maddening as it can be to play pretend with Lego friends all day, it also means I'm not spiraling down into darkness thinking of what is happening in the world and with our friends and loved ones and our livelihood. And FaceTime. Being able to check in and see my parents, best friend, Jersey Boys family (still three years later), the Tina family, my crew of mom friends from our neighborhood, is so good for my soul. It helps limit the sadness and tears, but man, do I miss our life and city.

How are you keeping your creative juices flowing?

I have to admit. I spent the first few weeks not wanting to be creative in the least. Eric and I both were sick with what we assume was the virus, and we were mourning the loss of our shows and the abrupt end of it all. It was all we could do to get through the day to day with Elliot as we set up home here and got used to our new "for now" situation. I definitely ate all the cheese and Triscuits and drank all the wine… I would see friends posting bits or being creative and I felt absolutely no desire to contribute. It was wild. Then, around week three, Cara and I recorded an episode of our podcast, Mamas Talkin' Loud (Broadway Podcast Network), and that felt really good. It lit a bit of a fire in me. It reminded me of home and the outside world, and I could see firsthand how beneficial it was in the response we had from our listeners—they needed and wanted us to continue to bring the stories to them during this this time—to not feel so alone as mothers in this strange new world. I think I also came to grips with reality—that this is gonna be for a good while—and once I accepted that, I was ready to make the best of it.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?

I'm not working on any theatrical projects right now, as my show was running and is in this state of pause. I'm hopeful I'll get to go back to that before moving on to the next project—that Broadway and our show will come back, obviously not for a while, but that we will get to return and have closure in some way. What I am working on is a fun web series project with my Jersey Boys fam, recording episodes of our podcast, and contributing wherever I and the Broadway Baby Mamas can to raise money for our community. Between that and being a kindergarten teacher now, my dance card is pretty packed. But it feels good. I do best with structure and a to -o list, and I have those. Life is still going on, adulting still has to happen, and we have to continue to remind the world that art and what we do is important and vital for the healing and recovery of our souls as we move forward. I'm so honored to be a part of the Broadway community, and can't wait to be back.

What organization would you recommend people learn more about or donate to during this time of change?

There is a seismic shift happening, both in our world and our community, that is very much needed. During this time of unlearning and work, I've discovered that listening to my Black family and friends is the most important. I've always considered myself an ally, but it has become clear that we must strive to be actively anti-racist, to take action and make changes that are for the better of everyone. I'm so grateful to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, co-founded by our fearless warrior queen, Adrienne Warren, for making space for Black artists to share their truths, and allowing us to hear them, so that we can better understand the racism that runs so deeply through our community. As a mother, I've found @theconsciouskid and @privtoprog to be most helpful as we navigate these conversations with Elliot. Growing up in NYC, she has never been aware of color, and I'm realizing that's not how it should be. She needs to understand that not everyone is treated the same way because of the color of their skin, and the travesties that befall BIPOC. Of course, she's not quite six, but we can have conversations on her level that help her be aware and begin to learn we must be the change we want to raise in this world. Taking her to a #BlackLivesMatter march here in La Jolla was a wonderful opportunity for teaching...she even decided what her sign would say: "Be Kind" on one side, "Be Fair" on the other. I'd say that's a good place to start.

