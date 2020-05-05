Checking in With… Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin, Star of Finian's Rainbow, Hello, Dolly!, More

The new feature series catches up with Broadway favorites during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to some of our favorite artists to see how they are coping with the self-isolation on a daily basis, both physically and creatively.

The series continues with Kate Baldwin, who was Tony-nominated for her gloriously sung and acted performance as Irene Molloy in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! and for her equally heartfelt work as Sharon McLonergan in the 2009 revival of Finian's Rainbow. Baldwin has also been seen on Broadway in Big Fish, Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and The Full Monty, as well as in Can-Can at Paper Mill Playhouse and John & Jen and Superhero Off-Broadway. Her regional credits are expansive, and she was in the midst of rehearsal for the City Center Encores! production of Love Life when New York theatres were temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

READ: Checking in With… Tony Winner Betty Buckley, Star of Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Hello, Dolly!, More

What is your typical day like now?

So much coffee, teaching third grade subjects (math, reading, writing, and science) to Colin (anybody know what makes a rhombus? I didn't think so), some working out, some eating things that are not so healthy, hopefully getting a shower in by 5 PM, making dinner for everyone, and sending a thousand texts and Marco Polos to my friends and loved ones, maybe FaceTiming and Zooming friends, hugging Graham very tightly, then sleeping.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?

What We Do in the Shadows on FX is the best thing ever in the history of the world. Also, Meditative Story wherever you get podcasts is helpful for resetting my mind and spirit. Also, The Glass Hotel was a haunting and melancholy read.

WATCH: Jeremy Jordan, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kate Baldwin, and Jessica Vosk Sing From Georgia Stitt’s Album

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation?

There are resources to help! Look here and know you are not alone.

How are you keeping your creative juices flowing?

I never cook the same thing twice. Last night was orecchiette with a bacon red sauce that I adapted from Martha Stewart to use what I have on hand. Also, I've been reading Samin Nosrat's Salt Fat Acid Heat like it's a novel, and I live by it.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?

I'm helping friends by offering songs for their webcasts, album promotions, galas, and fundraisers. It's my absolute joy to share some music from my home while wearing pajama bottoms.

READ: Checking in With… Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and A Different World Star Dawnn Lewis