Checking in With… Tony Winner Randy Graff, Star of Les Misérables, City of Angels, More

The new feature series catches up with Broadway favorites during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to some of our favorite artists to see how they are coping with the self-isolation on a daily basis, both physically and creatively.

The series continues with Tony winner Randy Graff, who memorably created the role of Fantine in the original Broadway production of Les Misérables and then went on to win a Tony for her dazzling work in the dual roles of Oolie and Donna in Cy Coleman and David Zippel's City of Angels. Graff, who was also Tony-nominated for her performance in A Class Act, also scored in the Broadway comedies Laughter on the 23rd Floor and Moon Over Buffalo, and her other Broadway credits include Grease, Saravá, Falsettos, High Society, and the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof, offering a touching Golde opposite the Tevye of Alfred Molina. Her numerous Off-Broadway credits include The Babylon Line, Motherhood Out Loud, The Long Christmas Ride Home, Neil Simon's 'Hotel Suite,' A… My Name Is Alice, Coming Attractions, and Pins and Needles.

What is your typical day like now?

Get up, have breakfast, read the news, answer emails, stretch, and get on my Rebounder (mini trampoline) as I listen to Stevie Wonder and sing. I never sounded so good because the air is flowin', baby! Highly recommend for warming up the voice. Get online and teach. I'm on faculty at Manhattan School of Music. Get off line, exhausted from the concentration, and eat carbs for dinner. Then head into question 2.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?

The Food Network continues to take me someplace that's pure comfort, and Unorthodox is the Netflix show to watch. I wish there were more episodes. The lead actress is incandescent, and the story is based on a real-life event. It's riveting. I read a chapter of Richard Greenberg's Rules for Others to Live By. I find it hard to concentrate on a book these days.

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation?

Be in the day. Practice gratitude.

How are you keeping your creative juices flowing?

Teaching keeps my creative juices flowing. I love my students, who are really showing up! Also, some YouTube viewing of my favorite performances.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?

No creative projects at this time. Just singing on my tramp!

