Checking in With… Tony Winner Shuler Hensley, Star of Oklahoma!, The Ferryman, Young Frankenstein, and Upcoming The Music Man

toggle menu
toggle search form
Special Features   Checking in With… Tony Winner Shuler Hensley, Star of Oklahoma!, The Ferryman, Young Frankenstein, and Upcoming The Music Man
By Andrew Gans
May 06, 2020
 
The new feature series catches up with Broadway favorites during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sweet Charity Meet 15 HR.jpg
Shuler Hensley Joseph Marzullo/WENN

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to some of our favorite artists to see how they are coping with the self-isolation on a daily basis, both physically and creatively.

The series continues with Shuler Hensley, who won Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Olivier Awards for his powerful turn as Jud Fry in Trevor Nunn's revival of Oklahoma!. He also starred on Broadway as Tom Kettle in The Ferryman, Briggs and Pozzo, respectively, in the repertory productions of No Man's Land and Waiting for Godot, Javert in Les Misérables, The Monster in Young Frankenstein, and Kerchak in Tarzan, while his Off-Broadway credits include The Whale (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards), Sweet Charity, That Hopey Changey Thing, The Great Trailer Park Musical, and Sweet and Sad (Drama Desk and Obie Awards). Hensley is also scheduled to play Marcellus Washburn in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, joining fellow Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

READ: Checking in With… Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin, Star of Finian's Rainbow, Hello, Dolly!, More

What is your typical day like now?
Typical day is waking up on the farm in Georgia and taking a walk with the dogs, trying to learn choreography from video clips sent to me, sneaking in to Zoom acting classes that my daughter is taking, and FaceTiming with friends I haven’t spoken to in quite a while.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?
I recommend Ozark and Servant for binge-watching, lesser-known films like The Legend of 1900 and A Ghost Story, and documentaries like Bathtubs Over Broadway and 13th.

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation?
Remember all the things you’ve wanted to do/try but didn’t have the time for? Ta-da! No more excuses.

How are you keeping your creative juices flowing?
Creatively, I am trying to write down thoughts, script/story ideas, internal monologues, melodies, etc. Writing it all down without judgment! This is a time to allow things to just flow. No other reason than to express yourself artistically! Start with pure stillness and then listen to the voices that surface.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?
I am preparing for a few future projects that are coming up in the fall. But also staying connected with the present moment, knowing that it is really the only thing that is certain.

READ: Checking in With… Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and A Different World Star Dawnn Lewis

A First Look at Sweet and Sad, With Shuler Hensley and Maryann Plunkett

A First Look at Sweet and Sad, With Shuler Hensley and Maryann Plunkett

The world premiere of Richard Nelson's Sweet and Sad, set on the tenth anniversary of 9/11, plays Off-Broadway as part of the Public Theater's 2011-2012 Public LAB series. Read the Playbill.com story.

12 PHOTOS
Jay O. Sanders, Jon DeVries and Laila Robins
Jay O. Sanders, Jon DeVries and Laila Robins Joan Marcus
Maryann Plunkett, J. Smith-Cameron, Shuler Hensley, Jon DeVries and Laila Robins
Maryann Plunkett, J. Smith-Cameron, Shuler Hensley, Jon DeVries and Laila Robins Joan Marcus
Shuler Hensley, Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, J. Smith-Cameron and Laila Robins
Shuler Hensley, Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, J. Smith-Cameron and Laila Robins Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Sweet and Sad</i>
The cast of Sweet and Sad Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Sweet and Sad</i>
The cast of Sweet and Sad Joan Marcus
Laila Robins, J. Smith-Cameron and Maryann Plunkett
Laila Robins, J. Smith-Cameron and Maryann Plunkett Joan Marcus
Jay O. Sanders, Jon DeVries and Laila Robins
Jay O. Sanders, Jon DeVries and Laila Robins Joan Marcus
Maryann Plunkett, J. Smith-Cameron, Shuler Hensley, Jon DeVries and Laila Robins
Maryann Plunkett, J. Smith-Cameron, Shuler Hensley, Jon DeVries and Laila Robins Joan Marcus
Shuler Hensley, Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, J. Smith-Cameron and Laila Robins
Shuler Hensley, Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, J. Smith-Cameron and Laila Robins Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>Sweet and Sad</i>
The cast of Sweet and Sad Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.