Checking In With… Wicked Star Hannah Corneau

Checking In With… Wicked Star Hannah Corneau
By Andrew Gans, Ruthie Fierberg
May 28, 2020
 
The new feature series catches up with theatre artists during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Hannah Corneau
Hannah Corneau

As the temporary shutdown of Broadway and theatres around the world continues, Playbill is reaching out to some of our favorite artists to see how they are coping with the self-isolation on a daily basis, both physically and creatively.

The series continues with Hannah Corneau, who recently made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in the international hit musical Wicked at the Gershwin. Corneau also played Edna St. Vincent Millay in the Transport Group production of Renascence and Yitzhak in the national tour of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. Her Off-Broadway and regional credits include Daddy Long Legs, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Harmony, Les Misérables, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and A Little Night Music.

Wicked_Broadway_Hannah Corneau Getting Into Character_2020_HR
Hannah Corneau Marc J. Franklin

What is your typical day like now?
These days I really love waking up and enjoying a great cup of coffee. I find that moment of the day to be extremely reflective for me in a wonderful way. Connecting with loved ones throughout the day is fantastic and always brings a smile to my face. Taking time to listen and discover new music has also brought me great joy. I try to be active in some way or another, and if inspiration strikes, I will be creative. However, the main pursuit of my day is having the ability to be kind and gentle to myself. This is an odd time. I want to continue to give myself and others around me the permission to process everything in whatever way feels right.

What book/TV show/podcast/film should everyone take the time to consume during this period?
Book: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Podcast: Armchair Expert and Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
TV: The Morning Show, Ozark, and Love is Blind
Film: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Hannah Corneau in <i>Renascence</i>
Hannah Corneau in Renascence Carol Rosegg

What advice would you give to someone who may be struggling with the isolation?
Breathe.
Everything is temporary.
Be kind to yourself.

How are you keeping your creative juices flowing?
I love messing around with Garage Band to create arrangements/songs. My boyfriend Max Sterling is also an incredible photographer and visionary, so we've been having fun with different photo projects. Coloring has also been a godsend. The Art Institute of Chicago released a digital coloring book of fine art, so I have been coloring Van Gogh and Edward Hopper.

Are you working on any theatrical projects during this time?
Recently, I was part of a new musical workshop conducted over Zoom. A couple of my heroes were “in the room,” which was a thrill. I will admit that I was a bit nervous about how remote video conferencing would affect the creative process, but I was pleasantly surprised by the whole experience and found it both creatively and personally fulfilling. I also recently recorded a new track for the brilliant composer, Angela Sclafani, which should be released within the coming weeks. Other dream projects that are always floating in my head include a Joni Mitchell musical and Yentl.

Getting Into Character With Wicked’s Hannah Corneau

Getting Into Character With Wicked’s Hannah Corneau

