Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood Opens Off-Broadway December 2

Randy Skinner helms The York Theatre Company's world premiere of the song-and-dance celebration featuring the work of Berlin.

The York Theatre Company's world premiere of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song-and-dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of Irving Berlin, officially opens December 2 following previews that began November 24. The production marks The York’s first mainstage offering since the pandemic began in March 2020 and the January flood that forced the company from its home at St. Peter’s Theater.

Conceived, directed, and choreographed by Tony nominee Randy Skinner with a book by Barry Kleinbort and music direction by David Hancock Turner, performances are scheduled through January 2, 2022, at the York's temporary home at the Theatre at St. Jean's.

The cast features Phillip Attmore (Shuffle Along, Hello, Dolly!), Jeremy Benton (42nd Street, Cagney at The York), Victoria Byrd (Peter Pan, A Chorus Line), Kaitlyn Davidson (Cinderella, Bright Star), Joseph Medeiros (Wicked, Yank! at The York), and Melanie Moore (Fiddler on the Roof; Hello, Dolly!). Standbys are Corinne Munsch and Sean Quinn.

The production showcases the songs of the late Berlin and also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Expect tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and more.

The production also has scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz, and sound design by Julian Evans. The production stage manager is Chris Steckel, and the casting director is Michael Cassara.

Cheek to Cheek is produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer.



(Updated December 2, 2021)