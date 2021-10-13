Chelsea Halfpenny Will Succeed Lucie Jones in U.K. and Ireland Tour of Waitress

Halfpenny will step into the role of pie maker Jenna in 2022.

The U.K. and Ireland tour of the Broadway musical Waitress, which began performances in September at the New Wimbledon Theatre, will welcome Chelsea Halfpenny as pie maker Jenna starting January 10, 2022.

Halfpenny, seen on TV in Emmerdale and in the West End production of 9 to 5 The Musical, will succeed Lucie Jones. The company also currently features Sandra Marvin as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, Matt Willis as Dr. Pomatter, George Crawford as Ogie, Michael Starke as Joe, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, and Christopher D. Hunt as Cal.

The ensemble includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Amelia Atherton, Donal Brennan, Aimée Fisher, Scarlet Gabriel, Nathanael Landskroner, Charlie Martin, Liam McHugh, Olivia Mitchell, Ben Morris, and Brian Roland.

Based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The original Broadway production opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations, including Best Original Score and Best Musical. Waitress celebrated its London opening at the Adelphi Theatre in March 2019.

A limited Broadway engagement, currently starring composer Bareilles, is playing the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The U.K. tour is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and David Ian Productions. Click here for the current itinerary.