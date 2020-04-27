Cherry Artists’ Collective Launches Virtual World Premiere

The writers of Felt Sad, Posted a Frog—created specifically for live stream—hail from across the globe.

Cherry Artists’ Collective, based out of Ithaca, New York, will premiere a new work of international theatre created specifically to be live streamed. Written in collaboration with six playwrights from around the world, the new piece, titled Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine), will go live May 1–9.

Sliding scale tickets start at $15 and can be purchased by clicking here. Confirmations will be sent by email followed by an exclusive link to the live stream, which will be sent an hour before performance time.

Felt Sad, Posted a Frog is co-directed by Artistic Director Samuel Buggeln and Collective member Beth F. Milles. The writers are Iva Brdar from Belgrade, Serbia; Jorgelina Cerritos from San Salvador, El Salvador; Rebekka Kricheldorf from Berlin, Germany; Santiago Loza from Buenos Aires, Argentina; Saviana Stanescu from Bucharest, Romania and New York; and Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon from New York.

The new work, which is performed in English, explores interactions and relationships as they play out on global screens in a time of danger. The translations are by Neil Blackadder, Buggeln, and Ana Brdar.

“Since 2014 the Cherry has been making theatre by our watchwords ‘radically global, radically local, formally innovative’. We’ve created productions with writers from Serbia, France, Germany, Argentina, El Salvador, and Quebec, as well as experimental new works based in our histories of upstate New York," says CAC's artistic director Buggeln. "This tough current moment is a paradox: a time of forced isolation that is bringing people from vastly different places into common(-ish) experience. The Cherry is humbled and grateful for the opportunity to bring together theatermakers’ voices from around the world, to muse in their very different ways on the days we are all living through.”

To learn more about Cherry Artists’ Collective, visit TheCherry.org.

