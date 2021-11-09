Cherry Lane Theatre Back on the Market After Initial Lortel Sale Falls Through

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Cherry Lane Theatre Back on the Market After Initial Lortel Sale Falls Through
By Dan Meyer
Nov 09, 2021
 
The Off-Broadway venue is currently listed at $12.95 million.
The Cherry Lane Theatre
The Cherry Lane Theatre Mary Geerlof

Off-Broadway mainstay Cherry Lane Theatre is back on the market after an initial $11 million sale with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation fell through. Bloomberg reports the complex is currently listed at $12.95 million.

The deal was initially announced in July, with George Forbes set to succeed Angelina Fiordellisi as executive director. No reason was given for why the sale was halted.

Cherry Lane reopened this summer with a return engagement of Jacqueline Novak’s Get On Your Knees. Currently playing at the downtown venue is Neal Brennan’s Unacceptable, with performances scheduled through November 21. Up next is Alex Edelman’s Just For Us, running December 1-19.

See Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and More Celebrate the Opening of Neal Brennan: Unacceptable Off-Broadway

See Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock, and More Celebrate the Opening of Neal Brennan: Unacceptable Off-Broadway

41 PHOTOS
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Vanessa Lauren and Derek DelGaudio Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Derek DelGaudio and Jake Friedman Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Vanessa Lauren and Jake Friedman Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Derek DelGaudio Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Danielle Henderson Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Steve Higgins Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Robyn Goodman and Anna Louizos Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
David Cross Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Ira Glass Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Neal Brennan: Unacceptable_Cherry Lane Theatre_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Bomani Jones Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.