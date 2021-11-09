Cherry Lane Theatre Back on the Market After Initial Lortel Sale Falls Through

The Off-Broadway venue is currently listed at $12.95 million.

Off-Broadway mainstay Cherry Lane Theatre is back on the market after an initial $11 million sale with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation fell through. Bloomberg reports the complex is currently listed at $12.95 million.

The deal was initially announced in July, with George Forbes set to succeed Angelina Fiordellisi as executive director. No reason was given for why the sale was halted.

Cherry Lane reopened this summer with a return engagement of Jacqueline Novak’s Get On Your Knees. Currently playing at the downtown venue is Neal Brennan’s Unacceptable, with performances scheduled through November 21. Up next is Alex Edelman’s Just For Us, running December 1-19.

