Cherry Lane Theatre Purchased by Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation

The Off-Broadway theatre was sold for $11 million.

Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre, one of the oldest continuously running theatres in New York City, has been sold for $11 million. The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation purchased the Greenwich Village building, with George Forbes set to succeed Angelina Fiordellisi as executive director.

“I am so thankful to all of the beloved artists and patrons for the extraordinary privilege, challenges, triumphs, and inspirations they have given me over 25 year of service at Cherry Lane,” said Fiordellisi, who bought the venue in 1996. “It has been a great run. To stand on the stage where so many of our greatest artists, crews, and theatre providers have stood is to know what theatre history really feels like. I wish every success to my friend and colleague George Forbes and the estimable Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation as they continue the important work of serving artists and audiences in New York.”

“The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation expresses our extreme gratitude to Angelina Fiordellisi for her stewardship of the Cherry Lane Theatre,” added Forbes. “Through her long standing tenure and leadership, she has helped to propel the work of countless artists and has made the venue a staple of New York City’s cultural life. It has been our great privilege to serve as the managing agent of the theatre under Ms. Fiordellisi’s leadership for the past ten years.”

Earlier this month, the Cherry Lane Theatre reopened at full capacity with a return engagement of Jacqueline Novak’s Get On Your Knees, which is currently scheduled through July 31.

