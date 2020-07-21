Cheyenne Jackson, Madison Reyes, and More Set for Netflix Musical Series Julie and the Phantoms

The show, from director-choreographer Kenny Ortega, premieres in the fall.

Netflix has revealed casting and a premiere date for a new musical series from Emmy-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (High School Musical). The show, titled Julie and the Phantoms, will premiere September 10.

Madison Reyes will star as Julie, a high school singer-songwriter grieving the loss of her mother. Unable to make music since her mom died, Julie is is inspired by the ghosts of three musicians from the 90s—played by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Patrick Joyner—whose visits spark her creativity again.

The cast also includes Broadway alum Cheyenne Jackson, Booboo Stewart, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson, and Savannah Lee May.

Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Thundermans) are the showrunners for Julie and the Phantoms, and executive produce with Ortega and George Salinas.