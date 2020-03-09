Cheyenne Jackson Will Star Opposite Mayim Bialik in New Fox Series Call Me Kat

The series, based on the BBC program Miranda, also features Tony winner Swoosie Kurtz.

Broadway veteran Cheyenne Jackson (All Shook Up, Xanadu) will star opposite Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) in the new Fox straight-to-series comedy Call Me Kat, according to Deadline.

Based on the BBC series Miranda, the show will concern Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who spends money her parents had saved for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky. Jackson, last on Broadway in The Performers, has been cast as Max, Kat’s high school crush, who is now working as a bartender across the street from her café.

The series, from Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment, also stars two-time Tony winner Swoosie Kurtz (Fifth of July, The House of Blue Leaves) and Kyla Pratt.

Call Me Kat is written by Darlene Hunt, who executive produces with Bialik, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful Productions and Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios.

Jackson's screen credits include HBO’s Watchmen, Disney Channel’s Descendants 3, four seasons of FX’s American Horror Story, and Paramount Network’s American Woman. He will also be seen in the Netflix musical comedy series Julie and the Phantoms.

