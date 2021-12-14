Chicago Production of The Play That Goes Wrong Begins December 14

The limited engagement of the hit comedy plays the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

The Chicago production of the international hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong plays a seven-week engagement at Broadway in Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place December 14–January 30, 2022.

The Chicago-based company includes Colton Adams as Trevor, Joseph Anthony Byrd as Jonathan, Ernaisja Curry as Annie, Michael Kurowski as Dennis, Matt Mueller as Chris, Kelly O’Sullivan as Sandra, Jarred Webb as Max, and Jonah D. Winston as Robert. Standbys include Caroline Chu, Drew Johnson, Russell Mernagh, and Brenann Stacker.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces The Cornley University Drama Society, which is attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but everything that can go wrong does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on to get to their final curtain call.

The production is directed in Chicago by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell. The staging also features set design by Tony winner Nigel Hook, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham based on the original Broadway design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Beth Lake based on the original Broadway design by Andrew Johnson, and costume design by Roberto Surace.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre April 2, 2017, playing 27 previews and 745 regular performances. The comedy subsequently opened Off-Broadway February 20, 2019, at New World Stages – Stage 4, where it resumed performances in October after being suspended due to the pandemic.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in Chicago by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions/deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold/TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions/Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment/Jack Lane/John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.



(Updated December 14, 2021)