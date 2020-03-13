Chicago's Be More Chill, Goodman Theatre, More Postpone Performances as Coronavirus Precaution

Theatres across the country, including all Broadway venues, have canceled or delayed shows in an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19.

Chicago theatre companies have begun to announces cancellations and delays of performances as arts organizations around the country make similar decisions in the shared effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois J.B. Governor have mandated that gatherings of over 1,000 people be suspended until May 1, and strongly recommended that gatherings of more than 250 follow suit.

In a statement, the League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clapp said, "The league is working to support members with venues fewer than 250 as they decide the best course of action for their individual venues... The safety and health of our audiences, artists and theatre staff remains our highest priority. As the situation around COVID-19 evolves, we will continue to share with our member organizations precautions they can take as outlined by federal health authorities and state and local officials to ensure that theatres are ready to welcome patrons back after this temporary shut-down."

READ: Broadway Will Go Dark Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Check below for updates.

- What the Constitution Means to Me has suspended all performances through March 30. Broadway in Chicago, which presents the play at the Broadway Playhouse, hopes ato resume performances March 31–April 12 at a reduced capacity in accordance with government guidelines.

- My Fair Lady, which was to play the Cadillac Palace Theatre March 24–April 12 as part of its ongoing national tour, has been rescheduled for May 10–23, 2021.

- Be More Chill, which was slated to begin April 17 at the Apollo Theater, will now start July 7. Box office staff will contact ticketholders beginning March 16 to arrange exchanges.

- Drury Lane Theatre has canceled all performances through May 1, affecting the remainder of the run of An American in Paris as well as the beginnings of the theatre's engagements of Evita and Shrek.

- School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, which began at the Goodman Theatre March 7, will suspend all performances beginning March 13. The regional theatre's staging of Molly Sweeney, slated to begin March 27, will now open April 20.

- Intimate Apparel, which held its first preview March 12 at Northlight Theatre, has suspended all future performances with the hope of rescheduling. The company's Songs for Nobodies will also be delayed, with an exact timeline still to come.

- Do You Feel Anger? will end its run at A Red Orchid Theatre March 13, instead of the initially announced March 15.

- Steppenwolf Theatre Company has canceled all remaining performances of Bug (scheduled through March 15), as well Steppenwolf for Young Adults' I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter and Plano from visiting company First Floor.

- The Court theatre has canceled its production of The Lady From the Sea, which had been scheduled to start March 12. Remaining performances of An Iliad, which was to run through April 5, will be rescheduled for later in the summer.

- Milma's Tale, which was scheduled to run through March 21 at Griffin Theatre Company, has canceled all remaining performances.

- Clementine, presented by Little Time Theatre Co., has postponed its run scheduled for March 13–29 at Chicago Dramatists.

- Lyric Opera of Chicago has canceled its spring presentation of Wagner's Ring Cycle, which was to run April 4–May 3.

(UPDATED MARCH 13, 3:50 PM ET)

