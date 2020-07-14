Chicago’s Court Theatre Aims to Resume In-Person Performances in February—But Audiences Can Still Watch Remotely

Until the theatre returns to the stage, a digital education series, in partnership with University of Chicago, will highlight various classic works.

Court Theatre has revealed a new plan for its 2020–2021 season, impacted (like theatre seasons around the world) by the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person productions at the Chicago venue will now begin February 4, 2021, with Owen McCafferty’s Titanic (Scenes From the British Wreck Commissioner’s Inquiry, 1912), directed by Vanessa Stalling. A production of Othello, adapted and helmed by Artistic Director Charles Newell, will run April 1–May 2. Court regular Kelvin Roston, Jr. will star in the title role.

For patrons who may initially be hesitant to return to theatres once shows resume, both productions will be available to stream digitally as well. Rounding out the spring 2021 lineup is August Wilson’s Two Trains Running, directed by Ron OJ Parson and running May 27–June 27.

Until then, Court will focus on remote offerings, including a learning partnership with University of Chicago: the Theatre & Thought series. Participants will connect with faculty to discuss historical context, thematic relevance, and more on various classic plays. Topics will include Wilson’s catalog, Euripides’ The Bacchae, Caryl Churchill’s Fen, and Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt.

The previously announced stagings of Violet, The Gospel at Colonus, Fen, and Antigone will be postponed to a later season.

