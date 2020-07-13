ChiChi Anyanwu Launches New Company: CHI Talent Management

The industry veteran will represent performers from the stage and screen.

Talent manager ChiChi Anyanwu has launched her own company, CHI Talent Management, to represent stage and screen artists. The company's mission is to advise and empower a diverse array of talent in the entertainment industry.

Anyanwu founded CHI after becoming out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw employers around the world forced to furlough or layoff its workers. Prior to CHI, she spent 10 years in New York working at casting companies including Laura Stanczyk Casting and Finnegan/Keller Casting. In addition, she served as producer for the Now Africa: Playwrights Festival.

“Initially I thought about switching careers or going back to school when the pandemic struck, but my clients insisted they still needed me, and I did not want to let them down,” says Anyanwu. “I have always been passionate about connecting a diverse arts community and providing opportunities that advance and strengthen artists’ careers.”

Anyanwu’s clients have appeared in a variety of works, including the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

