Chicken & Biscuits Cancels 3 Broadway Performances Due to COVID-19 Breakthrough Cases

The Douglas Lyons play opened October 10 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Three performances of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway (those scheduled for November 9-11) have been canceled. Producers issued a statement saying positive COVID-19 breakthrough cases were detected within the company of the new play.

“The risks of mounting a play in this environment have always been clear to us,” said producers. “Yet every challenge we’ve faced is outweighed by the absolute thrill and joy of this play being performed on Broadway—with 30 debuts on and off-stage—and to an expansive new audience every week since previews began in September. This show must go on, and we will work over the next several days to determine the path forward.”

The cast and crew will continue to be tested during the hiatus to ensure maximum safety for all upon the show’s return. In the meantime, all tickets for canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

This isn’t the first time a Broadway show has needed to suspend performances due to COVID-19. Disney’s Aladdin resumed performances October 12 after remaining dark for nearly two weeks.

The family comedy opened October 10 after starting previews September 23. The production stars Norm Lewis as Reginald Mabry, Michael Urie as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston, Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

