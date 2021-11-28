Chicken & Biscuits Closes on Broadway November 28

Broadway News   Chicken & Biscuits Closes on Broadway November 28
By Dan Meyer
Nov 28, 2021
 
The comedy by Douglas Lyons opened October 10 at Circle in the Square Theatre.
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid

The Broadway production of Chicken & Biscuits plays its final performance November 28 at Circle in the Square Theatre. The comedy by Douglas Lyon opened October 10 after starting previews September 23.

Chicken & Biscuits is closing earlier than planned due to the financial impact caused by coronavirus-related show cancellations, when the show went dark November 9-18. Despite this, producers hinted that Douglas Lyons’ comedy will return elsewhere in some form.

The show, one of seven by Black playwrights to open on the Main Stem this fall, follows the Jenkins family as they come together for the funeral of their patriarch. Starring are Cleo King, Devere Rogers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle, Alana Raquel Bowers, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G. Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston, Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

The show is presented by a lead producing team comprised of Hunter Arnold, Pamela Ross, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas.

Check Out Photos of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

Check Out Photos of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Norm Lewis and Cleo King in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Michael Urie and Devere Rogers in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Aigner Mizzelle, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and Alana Raquel Bowers  in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, and Devere Rogers in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Alana Raquel Bowers and Aigner Mizzelle in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, and Aigner Mizzelle in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Cast in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Cast in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Norm Lewis and cast in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
