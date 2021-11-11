Chicken & Biscuits Extends Cancellations; Announces Closing Date

The show went dark November 9 due to a positive COVID-19 breakthrough case.

The Broadway production of Chicken & Biscuits will close earlier than planned due to the financial impact caused by previously announced show cancellations, which have now been extended until November 19. The play will end its run at Circle in the Square Theatre November 28—but producers hinted that Douglas Lyons’ comedy will return elsewhere in some form.

“We make this decision with a very heavy heart, as this production has brought so much joy into our lives during a very challenging time,” said producers in a statement. “We witnessed first-hand the delights, surprises, laughter, and representation it bestowed upon a diverse and welcoming audience.”

“We have seen great demand from touring companies and regional theaters,” they added. “We are so grateful to the entire theatre industry and the generous audiences for embracing the play so whole-heartedly.”

The cast and crew will continue to be tested during the hiatus to ensure maximum safety for all upon the show’s return. In the meantime, all tickets for canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The family comedy opened October 10 after starting previews September 23. The production stars Norm Lewis as Reginald Mabry, Michael Urie as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere are Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone Mabry. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G. Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston, Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

