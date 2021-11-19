Chicken & Biscuits Resumes Performances on Broadway November 19

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Chicken & Biscuits Resumes Performances on Broadway November 19
By Dan Meyer
Nov 19, 2021
Buy Tickets to Chicken & Biscuits
 
The show went dark November 9 due to a positive COVID-19 breakthrough case.
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid

The Broadway production of Chicken & Biscuits resumes performance November 19 at Circle in the Square Theatre after a positive COVID-19 breakthrough case shuttered the production for 10 days. As previously announced, the show will now close November 28.

The comedy by Douglas Lyons, which follows the Jenkins family as they come together for the funeral of their patriarch, opened October 10 after starting previews September 23.

Starring are Cleo King, Devere Rogers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle, Alana Raquel Bowers, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G. Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston, Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

Check Out Photos of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

Check Out Photos of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Norm Lewis and Cleo King in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Norm Lewis and Cleo King in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Michael Urie and Devere Rogers in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Michael Urie and Devere Rogers in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Aigner Mizzelle, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and Alana Raquel Bowers  in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Aigner Mizzelle, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and Alana Raquel Bowers  in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, Devere Rogers, and Cleo King in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, and Devere Rogers in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, and Devere Rogers in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Alana Raquel Bowers and Aigner Mizzelle in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Alana Raquel Bowers and Aigner Mizzelle in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Michael Urie, and Aigner Mizzelle in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Cast in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Cast in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
in <i>Chicken &amp; Biscuits</i>
Norm Lewis and cast in Chicken & Biscuits Emilio Madrid
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.