Chicken & Biscuits Resumes Performances on Broadway November 19

The show went dark November 9 due to a positive COVID-19 breakthrough case.

The Broadway production of Chicken & Biscuits resumes performance November 19 at Circle in the Square Theatre after a positive COVID-19 breakthrough case shuttered the production for 10 days. As previously announced, the show will now close November 28.

The comedy by Douglas Lyons, which follows the Jenkins family as they come together for the funeral of their patriarch, opened October 10 after starting previews September 23.

Starring are Cleo King, Devere Rogers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle, Alana Raquel Bowers, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G. Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Directed by Zhailon Levingston, Chicken & Biscuits features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

