Chita Rivera, Billy Porter, Patti LuPone, More to be Featured on Broadway Teachers Podcast

The new series will feature conversations recorded live over more than two decades of Broadway Teaching Group's workshops for theatre educators.

Broadway Teachers Workshop has joined forces with Broadway Podcast Network for the Broadway Teachers Podcast, a new audio series that will feature conversations with some of the theatre industry's best and brightest recorded live over more than two decades of workshops for theatre educators. Among the first season's lineup will be Chita Rivera, Billy Porter, Patti LuPone, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Andrew Rannells, Diana Rigg, Terrence McNally, and Bobby Lopez and Kristen Andersen-Lopez.

The series' first two episodes, with Pasek and Paul and LuPone, have already been released and are available at BPN.fm/BroadwayTeachersPodcast.

Held annually in the summer, the Broadway Teachers Workshop from Broadway Teaching Group gathers more than a thousand theatre teachers from around the world for workshops, master classes, conversations, and networking events. Usually held in person in New York City, the workshop moved online last year in response to COVID-19 and will be held online again this summer. Scheduled to take part in this year's workshops are Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Menken, Andrea Martin, Josh Groban, and more.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop is produced in conjunction with Music Theatre International, Playbill, and ShowTix4U. For more information, visit BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.