Chita Rivera, Carol Burnett, More Featured in New PBS Documentary Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age

This filmed oral history from late filmmaker Rick McKay explores Broadway from 1959 through 1983.

Broadway: Beyond The Golden Age, an oral history documentary exploring Broadway from 1959-1983 via one-on-one interviews with a host of Broadway legends, will premiere via PBS' Great Performances beginning August 14. The film will also be available to stream on the PBS Video app the same day.

The documentary is written, directed, and produced by late filmmaker Rick McKay, and is a sequel to McKay's 2003 documentary Broadway: The Golden Age—By the Legends Who Were There. Beyond the Golden Age picks up where the first film left off, taking audiences through the early '80s through interviews with Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Glenn Close, André De Shields, Jane Fonda, Robert Goulet, Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, Dick Van Dyke, Ben Vereen, and more. Jonathan Groff hosts.

The film has been in development for nearly two decades, since the release of the original documentary. McKay successfully funded a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to help get the film completed, but his untimely passing in 2018 made its future uncertain. Among the team that took the film to the finish line are executive producers Anne L. Bernstein and Albert M. Tapper, and producers Jane Klain, Jamie deRoy, Richard Eric Weigle, Michael Anastasio, James Berry, and Corey Brunish. Frances B. Bator, Kimberly Reed, and Rachel Roark Strange are co-producers.

