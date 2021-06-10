Chita Rivera, Debbie Allen, Stephanie J. Block, More Join Lineup for Show of Titles Streaming Concert

Watch a trailer for the June 13 event, benefiting The Actors Fund.

Additional stage and screen stars have been announced for Broadway’s Best Shows' Show of Titles, featuring over 20 title tunes from Broadway musicals, to benefit The Actors Fund. The concert will be live streamed on Stellar June 13 at 8 PM ET and available on demand for four days after its premiere.

The virtual fundraiser features songs penned by Lee Adams, Maxwell Anderson, Burt Bacharach, Irving Berlin, Jerry Bock, Bertolt Brecht, Cy Coleman, Betty Comden, Joe Darion, Hal David, Fred Ebb, Gary Geld, George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin, Adolph Green, Adam Guettel, Oscar Hammerstein, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Herman, John Kander, Burton Lane, Mitch Leigh, Alan Jay Lerner, Frank Loesser, Frederick Loewe, Galt MacDermot, Cole Porter, James Rado, Gerome Ragni, Richard Rodgers, Charles Strouse, Jule Styne, Peter Udell, and Kurt Weill. Attendees can expect to hear the title tunes from Anything Goes, Hallelujah, Baby!, Sweet Charity, Man of La Mancha, The Happy Time, The Sound of Music, Fade Out — Fade In, She Loves Me, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Oh, Lady Be Good!, Cabaret, Camelot, and more.

Interpreting these title songs will be the newly announced Stephanie J. Block, Kerry Butler, and Dame Edna, who join the previously reported Annaleigh Ashford, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O’Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams, and Patrick Wilson.

Viewers can also expect appearances by Debbie Allen, Tony Goldwyn, Adam Guettel, Chita Rivera, Ben Stiller, Charles Strouse, Richard Thomas, and Blair Underwood, who join a lineup that also includes Broadway Inspirational Voices, Candice Bergen, Danny Burstein, Bryan Cranston, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Phylicia Rashad, BD Wong, and Florian Zeller.

The evening is directed by Emmy winner Lonny Price with musical direction and supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Jason Howland.

Jeffrey Richards is the executive producer; producers include Good Productions/Patty Baker, Joanna Carson, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Rande and Ken Greiner, Louise Gund, Kathleen Johnson, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jacob Soroken Porter, Alix Ritchie, Mary Lu Roffe, Jenna Segal, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Ted Snowdon, Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, and The Shubert Organization.

Click here for more information.

