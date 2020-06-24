Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, More Join Online Benefit Concert Project Sing Out

The event, benefiting the Educational Theatre Foundation, is executive produced by Once On This Island Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore and will stream exclusively on Playbill.

Once On This Island star and Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore is executive producing a one-night-only online benefit concert, Project Sing Out!, supporting the Educational Theatre Foundation and their efforts to increase access to arts education in under-resourced schools. The event will stream live exclusively on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page July 20 at 7 PM ET.

Kilgore, who will also make an appearance in the broadcast, has amassed a star-studded roster for the event to offer musical and spoken word performances and special appearances, including Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ramin Karimloo, Ali Stroker, Will Swenson, Javier Muñoz, Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ushkowitz, Peppermint, Jamie Brewer, Celia Rose Gooding, Adam Jacobs, Ana Villafañe, Rodney Hicks, Jon Rua, Telly Leung, Quentin Earl Darrington, Jelani Alladin, Joshua Castille, Antonio Cipriano, and Ilda Mason.

“We have talked about the effects of COVID-19 on Broadway, my thoughts have also been with the students who will be the future of Broadway. We need to ensure that young artists don’t lose their safe, creative spaces at school,” says Kilgore. “I was one of those kids, as were countless artists in the industry, and it is our responsibility as the Broadway community to raise up the next generation of designers, directors, stage managers, choreographers and artists as they are the future of Broadway. Not only for Broadway, but future teachers, doctors, business owners and more. This is ensuring a bright future for our leaders of tomorrow.”

"This is a time of incredible need for under-resourced schools and those with high percentages of BIPOC enrollment," adds Educational Theatre Foundation President Julie Cohen Theobald. "Historically, only 28 percent of public high schools in high poverty areas offer theatre instruction. With the anticipated cuts in 2020-2021 state education budgets, these theatre programs will be at even greater risk, at a time when theatre and arts education is more essential than ever for students’ social and emotional well-being."

The producing and creative team for Project Sing Out! also includes producers Yael Silver, Robin Carus, Eric Cornell, and Chase Thomas; consulting producer Celia Rose Gooding; educational producer Erin Carr; general manager/art director Sam Cornbrooks; audio editors and mixers Michael Croiter and Matthias Winter; video editor Ethan Judelson; associate video editor Alexander Rios; music director Ted Arthur, casting director Robin Carus; writer Simon Henriques; co-director of sponsorships Lori Tishfield; and educational advisors Melody Herzfeld and Corey Mitchell.