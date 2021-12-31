Chita Rivera Hosts PBS New Year's Eve Special, Featuring Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, Drew Gehling, More

By Andrew Gans
Dec 31, 2021
 
United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream was filmed at Philadelphia's Independence Hall.
Chita Rivera

Three-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera hosts United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream, premiering December 31 at 9 PM ET on PBS with an encore broadcast at 10:30 PM; check local listings.

Filmed in front of a live audience at Philadelphia's Independence Hall, the evening includes performances by Tony winners Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Once On This Island) and Paulo Szot (Chicago, South Pacific), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Grammy winners Judy Collins and Sandi Patty, Grammy nominees Deborah Cox and Cassadee Pope, Delbert Anderson, David Archuleta, rising opera star Amber Merritt, violinist Midori, guitarist Pepe Romero, and harpist Brandee Younger.

The concert also features The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, and a newly commissioned performance by The Washington Ballet, led by Artistic Director Julie Kent and choreographed by Jessica Lang.

“The rich history that took place at Independence Hall reminds us of the challenges our country faced as such a young nation,” said David M. Rubinstein, co-executive producer of United in Song, in an earlier statement. “This evening’s performance celebrates the ever-present pursuit of the American dream, and our collective hope of unity, here in America and beyond.”

The program, from Nouveau Productions, is also available at PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

25 PHOTOS
(Updated December 31, 2021)

