Chita Rivera Will Be Honored at 2022 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Chita Rivera Will Be Honored at 2022 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala
By Dan Meyer
Nov 02, 2021
 
The three-time Tony recipient appeared in the nonprofit’s revival productions of Nine and The Mystery of Edwin Drood.
Roundabout Theatre Company_Gala_2020_HR
Chita Rivera Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Three-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera will be honored at the 2022 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala. Titled Paint the Town, the special celebration will be held March 7, 2022, at 7 PM at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Rivera appeared in two major Broadway shows for Roundabout: the 2003 revival of Nine and the 2013 revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Elsewhere on the Main Stem, she originated roles in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, and Kiss of the Spider Woman, among many others.

WATCH: From Ballet to Broadway With Tony Winner Chita Rivera

The evening will celebrate the star’s contribution to the industry and include the presentation of The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre. A dinner, live auction, and special concert performance will also take place during the gala, with more details to be announced in the coming months.

Serving as co-chairs for the event are Samantha Rudin Earls, David Earls, Michael Slocum, and Chaya Slocum. The most current COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place, including vaccination requirements for guests and staff.

All proceeds from the gala will benefit Roundabout’s theatrical and educational programs and support efforts to amplify and strengthen the company’s commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion on and off the stage.

For more information and tickets, email Events@RoundaboutTheatre.org.

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

25 PHOTOS
Chita Rivera and Liane Plane in <i>West Side Story</i>.
Chita Rivera and Liane Plane in West Side Story
Chita Rivera in West Side Story.
Chita Rivera in West Side Story
Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie.
Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie.
Chita Rivera and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and cast in Bajour
Chita Rivera in <i>Bajour</i>
Chita Rivera in Bajour Friedman-Abeles
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago.
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in <i>Chicago</i>
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in <i>Chicago</i>
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago Photo by Martha Swope
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and Donald O'Connor in Bring Back Birdie Martha Swope
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Benefits and Galas
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.