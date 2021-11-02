Chita Rivera Will Be Honored at 2022 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala

The three-time Tony recipient appeared in the nonprofit’s revival productions of Nine and The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

Three-time Tony recipient Chita Rivera will be honored at the 2022 Roundabout Theatre Company Gala. Titled Paint the Town, the special celebration will be held March 7, 2022, at 7 PM at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Rivera appeared in two major Broadway shows for Roundabout: the 2003 revival of Nine and the 2013 revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Elsewhere on the Main Stem, she originated roles in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, and Kiss of the Spider Woman, among many others.

WATCH: From Ballet to Broadway With Tony Winner Chita Rivera

The evening will celebrate the star’s contribution to the industry and include the presentation of The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre. A dinner, live auction, and special concert performance will also take place during the gala, with more details to be announced in the coming months.

Serving as co-chairs for the event are Samantha Rudin Earls, David Earls, Michael Slocum, and Chaya Slocum. The most current COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place, including vaccination requirements for guests and staff.

All proceeds from the gala will benefit Roundabout’s theatrical and educational programs and support efforts to amplify and strengthen the company’s commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion on and off the stage.

For more information and tickets, email Events@RoundaboutTheatre.org.

