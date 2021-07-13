Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michaela Coel, Mark Strong, More Lead New Titles on National Theatre at Home Streaming Platform

Among the productions: Ejiofor in Everyman and Coel's Chewing Gum Dreams.

Several new titles from London's National Theatre are now available to stream via the National Theatre at Home platform: Chewing Gum Dreams, A View from the Bridge, Everyman, Frankenstein, and Hamlet.

Chewing Gum Dreams, the semi-autobiographical solo play written and performed by Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), was filmed for the National Theatre Archive in April 2014. The play went on to become a TV series in 2015, winning the playwright and star two BAFTAs.

The Young Vic’s 2014 production of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, directed by Ivo Van Hove and starring Mark Strong and Nicola Walker, won three Oliviers and subsequently transferred to the West End and Broadway. National Theatre Live filmed the production in the West End in 2015.

Everyman, a new adaptation by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy from the 15th century morality play, was directed by Rufus Norris in 2015 and filmed live in the Olivier. Chiwetel Ejiofor starred as the Everyman.

Danny Boyle’s 2011 production of Frankenstein saw Olivier winners Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch alternately playing the roles of the creature and Victor Frankenstein. Both versions are available to stream. Cumberbatch also starred in Sonia Friedman Productions’ Hamlet, directed by NT Associate Lyndsey Turner. In June Amazon Prime Video made these two titles available exclusively to subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland as part of a collaboration with the National; they are now available to audiences everywhere.

In related news, the National Theatre productions of Medea with Helen McCrory and The Comedy of Errors with Lenny Henry are now streaming on the platform with audio-description.

National Theatre at Home now has 26 productions to stream on demand, including Angels in America Parts One and Two with Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, and Russell Tovey; Medea with Helen McCrory and Coel; Mosquitoes with Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams; Phèdre with Helen Mirren; the Young Vic’s Yerma with Billie Piper; and Othello with Adrian Lester.

Visit NTatHome.com.