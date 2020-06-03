Christian Dante White Urges Non-Black Friends, Followers, Fans ‘to Learn, to Grow, to Speak Up Beyond Social Media’

The My Fair Lady and Hello, Dolly! alum issues a call to raise “warriors of equality.”

“Time is up for not doing anything,” says Christian Dante White.

The Broadway favorite, recently seen in the revivals of Hello, Dolly! and My Fair Lady, recently took to social media to voice a passionate demand to his friends and followers who are not Black to educate themselves, stand up for others, and to raise “warriors of equality.”

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101

“It’s great that we’re posting; it’s great that we’re sharing things on social media, but it’s time to go beyond that,” the actor said. “It’s time for you to have some hard conversations. Being uncomfortable is not an option anymore, and it’s not an excuse.”

In his video, White acknowledged the continued oppression of Black lives and the current health crisis while simultaneously looking ahead to what should happen moving forward. “Do not come out of this quarantine and this pandemic the same,” he says. “You should come out fired up and ready to put in the work…this is a lifetime commitment.”

Part of that commitment, he says, involves emphasizing the movement’s importance to a younger generation, to raise “warriors of equality. Warriors that know racism of any kind is not OK and what to do and understand it, and have the words, the verbiage, and the knowledge to fight.

“I challenge you.”

READ: Christian Dante White Wears the Pressure and Responsibility of Being an Out Black Actor With Pride

In addition to My Fair Lady and Hello, Dolly! (in which he played Freddy Eynsford-Hill and understudied the role of Cornelius Hackl, respectively), White has appeared on Broadway in Shuffle Along…, The Book of Mormon, and The Scottsboro Boys.

Watch his full post below.

