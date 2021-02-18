Christiani Pitts, Drew Gehling, Rachel York, More Will Star in Virtual Production of Amour

Michel Legrand and Didier van Cauwelaert's musical will stream for three performances in April.

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions will present a virtual production of the 2002 Broadway musical Amour April 2–4 on the streaming platform Stellar.

Directed by Meg Fofonoff, the presentation will feature Tony nominee Derrick Baskin (Ain’t Too Proud) as The Painter, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Dusoleil, Kara Lindsay (Newsies) as Madeleine, Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) as Bertrand, Tony nominee Adam Pascal (Rent) as Prosecutor/Charles, Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale: The Musical) as Isabelle, Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Claire, Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre) as Boss/Policeman, Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day) as Doctor Roquefort/Monsieur Le President/Policeman, and Rachel York (Head Over Heels) as The Whore.

With music by Michel Legrand and a libretto by Didier van Cauwelaert, Amour is adapted from Le Passe-Muraille by Marcel Aymé and features an English adaptation by Jeremy Sams. The musical concerns Dusoleil, a civil servant and dreamer who discovers that he can walk through walls, which allows him to give bread and jewels to the bourgeoisie. As he gains confidence to win over Isabelle from her unhappy marriage, Dusoleil’s magical approach to life makes the world better for his co-workers and other Parisian locals.

“I have been in love with Amour for a long time,” says Fofonoff. “It’s a beautiful show with perpetual relevance about shared humanity and valuing our true selves. While the show was not fully appreciated during its abbreviated Broadway run, my hope is that our virtual revival will make it available to many more people.

“Directing and producing Amour has been an exciting challenge as we pull together scenic elements, full costumes, props, and a very complicated score—all remotely. It’s only fitting for a surrealist show to come together through this surreal process, and I am in awe of and grateful to our actors for their dedication, immense talent, and spirit in going on this journey with us.”

Be a Part of the Playbill Opening Night Celebration for the Virtual Revival of Amour

The creative team also includes costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, music producer Mark Governor, and music director Sean Mayes. Casting is by Alexandre Bleau, and Julie DeVore serves as the production stage manager. The musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Amour played 17 performances at the Music Box Theatre in 2002 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The original cast featured Malcolm Gets, Melissa Errico, and Norm Lewis.

All tickets are $20 and are available here. For an additional fee, ticket buyers for the April 2 performance can gain access to an exclusive hour-long pre-show virtual event, presented by Playbill with moderated cast and creative team interviews, food and drink demonstrations, and more.

