Christina Bianco Live Streams Concert to Benefit TDF's Lifeline Campaign July 23

By Andrew Gans
Jul 23, 2020
 
Michael West is scheduled to make a guest appearance.

Forbidden Broadway star Christina Bianco offers a live streamed concert on YouTube July 23 at 3 PM ET in support of TDF’s Lifeline Campaign: Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow campaign. Catch the stream at that time above.

Bianco's former Forbidden Broadway and NEWSical the Musical co-star Michael West is scheduled to make a guest appearance. TDF is also hosting a watch party on Facebook.

"For as long as I can remember, TDF has been a part of my life as a New Yorker. It’s so important for young, budding performers to see live theatre and, thankfully, TDF gave me that opportunity,” said Bianco. “Growing up just outside of Manhattan, I have so many memories of traveling into the city and standing in line at the TKTS Booth, keen to see any new show—or my favorite show for the fourth time! My family and I never would have been able to buy tickets at full price. Over the years I’ve been able to see countless performances using my TDF membership as a member of the Actors' Equity Association. This was not just for entertainment but often for educational purposes, audition preparation, and to support my friends in the theatre community. I know how much TDF has touched my life so I want to do what I can to help continue their legacy and make theatregoing easier and more accessible to as many people as possible."

Bianco was most recently seen as Fanny Brice in the Theatre Marigny’s celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris. A two-time Drama Desk nominee, Bianco has appeared on the New York stage in The Marvelous Wonderettes, Application Pending, Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway Goes to Rehab. She made her West End debut in the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre, and her other theatrical credits include Hello, Dolly!, Rent, Beehive, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Her debut live album, Life of The Party, is available on iTunes.

TDF’s Lifeline Campaign was launched in March and aims to raise $1,000,000 to help sustain TDF through the theatre shutdown and into the recovery period ahead. To date, the fundraising initiative has raised nearly $650,000. To donate, click here.

