Christina Bianco to Star in U.K. Tour of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice

The Drama Desk nominee and YouTube star will lead the new production of the Jim Cartwright play beginning in 2022.

Two-time Drama Desk nominee and YouTube star Christina Bianco will lead a new U.K. touring production of Jim Cartwright's The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, set to begin in Southampton March 23, 2022.

Bianco will be joined by Shobna Gulati as Mari Hoff and Ian Kelsey as Ray Say.

Bianco stars as Little Voice, a woman with a talent for embodying the legendary diva performers she loves to listen to, from Judy Garland to Shirley Bassey and Marilyn Monroe. The work premiered at the National Theatre in 1992 in a production directed by Sam Mendes that won Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Comedy. A brief Broadway run was seen in spring 1994. Original stage star Jane Horrocks, Jim Broadbent, Ewan McGregor, Michael Caine, and Brenda Blethyn starred in a 1998 film adaptation titled Little Voice.

Produced by Katy Lipson and Glass Half Full Productions, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice has dates booked in Southampton, Horsham, Northcott, Brighton, and more. Visit LittleVoiceUK.com for a complete touring schedule.

Bianco was nominated for Drama Desk Awards for her performances Off-Broadway in Application Pending and Forbidden Broadway Goes to Rehab. A prolific impressionist, Bianco also has an active YouTube channel and has appeared on The Today Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She joins the U.K. tour of Little Voice following her West End debut in Menier Chocolate Factory's Forbidden Broadway and playing Fanny Brice in Théâtre Marigny Paris' Funny Girl.

