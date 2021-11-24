Christine Allado, Kerry Ellis, Kayi Ushe, More Set for Frank & Friends Concert at London's Cadogan Hall

By Andrew Gans
Nov 24, 2021
 
Composer Frank Wildhorn will also be part of the evening celebrating his songs from the worlds of pop, jazz, and the stage.
Christine Allado, Kerry Ellis, and Kayi Ushe
Frank & Friends—The Music of Frank Wildhorn, an evening celebrating the songs of composer Wildhorn, will be presented January 16, 2022, at London's Cadogan Hall.

Joining the Broadway composer on stage will be West End actors Christine Allado (Hamilton, In the Heights), Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Cats), John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera), Natalie McQueen (9 to 5, Kinky Boots), and Kayi Ushe (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q).

Attendees can expect songs from Wildhorn's pop, jazz, and theatre catalogues, including tunes from Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bonnie and Clyde, Wonderland, and Dracula.

READ: Frances Mayli McCann Joins Jeremy Jordan in London Bonnie and Clyde Concerts

Fourth Wall Live produces. For ticket information click here.

