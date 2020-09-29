Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, More Star in Dolly Parton’s Netflix Movie Musical Christmas on the Square

Debbie Allen directs and choreographs the new movie, featuring 14 original songs by Parton.

Dolly Parton will bring holiday cheer to Netflix this winter with Christmas on the Square, an original movie musical featuring a handful of Broadway veterans. Tony nominee and Emmy winner Debbie Allen directs and choreographs the film, arriving on the streaming platform November 22.

Tony winner Christine Barnaski (The Good Fight, Mamma Mia!) will play a Scrooge-esque town owner named Regina Fuller who’s poised to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer. Enter Grammy winner and Tony nominee Parton as a literal angel who leads her on a path of redemption.

The cast also includes Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, Hairspray), Treat Williams (Hair), Josh Segarra (On Your Feet!), Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico), Mary Lane Haskell (Heartstrings), Matthew Johnson (American Idol), and Selah Kimbro Jones (Hidden Figures).

The movie will feature 14 original songs from the country superstar, including the title song, which is featured on her upcoming holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. Parton, who scored a Tony nomination for her score to the Broadway adaptation of 9 to 5, is no stranger to Netflix; last year, she spearheaded the anthology series Heartstrings, with each episode inspired by a Parton hit.

Meanwhile, a release date is set for another Netflix holiday feature: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. The previously announced project, starring Tony winners Phylicia Rashad (Allen’s sister) and Anika Noni Rose, premieres November 13.

