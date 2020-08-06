Christine Pedi Guest Hosts Stars in the House Celebrating Forbidden Broadway With Gerard Alessandrini, Bryan Batt, More

The August 6 stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the long-running Off-Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway August 6.

Forbidden Broadway favorite Christine Pedi guest hosts the celebration, which features creator Gerard Alessandrini, Bryan Batt, Fred Barton, Brad Ellis, Jason Graae, Gina Kreiezmar, Bill Selby, Jenny Lee Stern, and Michael West. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

