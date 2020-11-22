Christmas on the Square Comes to Netflix November 22, Starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, and Jenifer Lewis

Christmas on the Square Comes to Netflix November 22, Starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, and Jenifer Lewis
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 22, 2020
 
Debbie Allen directs and choreographs the holiday musical, featuring an original score by Parton herself.

Christmas season is fast approaching, and Christine Baranski is having none of it.

The Tony winner and The Good Fight favorite plays Scrooge-esque town owner Regina Fuller in Netflix's movie musical Christmas on the Square, streaming November 22. The entire town faces eviction as she tries to sell the land to a mall developer, but an angel with a country twang might bring about a change of heart.

Christine Baranski and Jeanine Mason in <i>Dolly Parton&#39;s Christmas on the Square</i>
Christine Baranski and Jeanine Mason in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix

Grammy winner Dolly Parton penned 14 original songs for the movie, and fittingly takes on the role of the angel. Tony nominee and Emmy winner Debbie Allen directs and choreographs.

The cast also includes Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, Hairspray), Treat Williams (Hair), Josh Segarra (On Your Feet!), Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico), Mary Lane Haskell (Heartstrings), Matthew Johnson (American Idol), and Selah Kimbro Jones (Hidden Figures).

Netflix releases another all-star movie musical in December: its film adaptation of The Prom.

A First Look at Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and More in Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

