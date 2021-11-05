Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Begins November 5

After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the holiday favorite returns to Radio City Music Hall.

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes returns this holiday season with performances starting November 5 at Radio City Music Hall. Check out the famous synchronized ladies in rehearsals above.

The production returns with favorites like “Snow,” “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” and “The Nativity,” with the Rockettes appearing in nine musical numbers in total. Santa Claus also returns with his bag of goodies in one of NYC's most iconic venues.

Attendees will need to follow COVID-19 safety protocols at the time of their Christmas Spectacular performance. Radio City Music Hall will continue to review venue requirements periodically and will update ticket buyers should changes to protocols impact their experience.

Shows are currently scheduled through January 2, 2022. For more information and tickets, visit Rockettes.com.