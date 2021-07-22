Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Will Return to Radio City Music Hall in November

The annual holiday extravaganza was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will return this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall November 5–January 2, 2022.

Seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933, the annual production was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The cancellation marked the first time in 87 years the production was not seen during the holidays.

“The Christmas Spectacular IS the holiday season in New York for so many families—and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them back to Radio City Music Hall this November,” said James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. “After a year none of us will ever forget, we all need a little joy—and there’s nothing like the Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular to get us into the holiday spirit and make the season unforgettable.”

The Christmas Spectacular is committed to the health and safety of its guests, performers, and staff. Attendees will need to follow venue protocols at the time of the performance. Radio City Music Hall will continue to review venue requirements periodically and will update ticket buyers should changes to protocols impact their experience.

Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at Rockettes.com/Christmas.